Charlestown Farmers Market Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Scenes from last year’s Farmers Market.

The Charlestown Farmers Market, proudly sponsored and operated by the John F. Kennedy Family Service Center, is celebrating 30 years of fresh food and community connection on Wednesday, July 30, from 1–6 p.m. in Thompson Square (Main and Austin Streets).

To mark the milestone, the Kennedy Center has launched a “$30 for 30” campaign, inviting community members to donate $30 in honor of the market’s legacy. All proceeds benefit the Center’s Basic Needs Programs, which provide critical food and emergency support to Charlestown residents.

“For 30 years, this market has been about more than just produce; it’s been a place where our community comes together,” said Crystal Galvin, Director of Community Services at the Kennedy Center. “We’re proud to honor that legacy while continuing to make healthy food accessible for all.”

The anniversary event will feature live music, family-friendly activities, giveaways, and vendor spotlights, including a tribute to Stillman’s Farm, a founding vendor whose commitment to fresh, local food helped shape the market from the start.

This season’s vendors showcase a wide range of local favorites, from farm-fresh produce and artisan honey to small-batch sauces, skincare, and baked goods. Shoppers can enjoy offerings from Stillman’s Farm, Bradley’s Bees, Judy’s Jams, Charlestown Coffee, June Bug, Craic Hot Sauce, Mini Donut Diva, Hale Bone Broth, Ozalbe, Honey Babes Cookies, Really Just Shea, Iona Olive Oil, The Baker’s Rack, The Maker Mangrum, and Townie Sportswear.

The Center extends special thanks to Market Manager Natalie Mangrum for her outstanding leadership and dedication to supporting local vendors and small businesses each week, and to the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice for its ongoing support of the Farmers Market Coupon Program, helping to expand food access for all. The Charlestown Farmers Market runs Wednesdays through October, rain or shine, and accepts SNAP, HIP, EBT, Boston Farmers Market Coupons, and Senior Farmer Market Coupons.