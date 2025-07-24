Charlestown Sees Drop in Part One Crime from Last Year

By Dan Murphy

With the summer of ’25 past its midpoint, Charlestown had seen a 10-percent decrease in Part One crime from last year.

According to Boston Police, 111 incidents of Part One crime were reported in District A-15 between Jan. 1 and July 20, 2025, compared with 123 incidents during the same timeframe last year. This year’s number also marks a nearly 30-percent reduction from the district’s five-year average of 159 incidents.

Two homicides were reported in the district this year as opposed to none in ‘24, while the five-year average in the district for this category is 0.2 incidents.

No rapes or attempted rapes were reported in the district so far this year, compared to one last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is one incident.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down more than 14 percent in the district this year as the number dropped to six from seven last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 7.2 incidents.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault fell to three from four last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district was 9.2.

Conversely, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were up over 15 percent as the number climbed to 15 from 13 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 10.8 incidents.

Incidents of commercial burglary in the district have increased three-fold this year, with the number jumping to six from two last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 2.6 incidents.

On the other hand, incidents of residential burglary in the district were down 25 percent as the number fell to six from eight in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 11.6 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were up almost 27 percent, with the number climbing to 19 from 15 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 45 incidents.

Other larceny incidents in contrast were down over 26 percent as the number fell to 48 from 65 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 60.8 incidents.

Likewise, auto theft was down 25 percent as the number dropped to six from eight in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 8.6 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 3 percent as the number dropped to 8,586 from 8,874 last year, although this year is still slightly above the five-year average of 8,520 incidents.