Congratulations, Mayor Wu and Family

Mayor Michelle Wu and her husband, Conor Pewarski, welcomed their first daughter and third child, Mira Wu Pewarski, at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 13.

“Mayor Wu wishes to express her deepest gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and healthcare staff who made this possible for her family and who work every day to support so many families across the city,” according to a city spokesperson.

The newborn, arriving at 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 inches, joins her two older brothers, Blaise and Cass.

Mayor Wu is the first Boston Mayor to give birth while in office.