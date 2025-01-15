MassDOT Alerts Customers of EZDriveMA Scam

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is once again reminding customers to be mindful of text message-based scams, also known as smishing. The scammers are claiming to represent the tolling agency and requesting payment for unpaid tolls.

MassDOT urges customers to be cautious about email, text, and phone scams demanding payment of outstanding toll balances. Some attempts have been made to trick customers into sharing credit card numbers and other sensitive information by directing them to a website to pay their outstanding balances. MassDOT strongly encourages customers not to click the link contained in those messages.

MassDOT is underscoring that: EZDriveMA will never request payment by text.; and all links associated with EZDriveMA will include www.EZDriveMA.com .

The EZDrive “smishing” scam is part of a series of smishing scams which the FBI is aware of. Smishing is when unscrupulous actors send deceptive text messages to get someone to reveal confidential or financial information.

The FBI recommends individuals that receive the fraudulent messages do the following:

File a complaint with the IC3, www.ic3.gov and be sure to include:

the phone number from where the text originated; and the website listed within the text.

Check your account using the toll service’s legitimate website.

Contact the toll service’s customer service phone number at (877) 627-7745.

Delete any smishing texts received.

If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.

MassDOT encourages all customers to stay alert to these types of scams and to contact EZDriveMA at www.EZDriveMA.com with any questions about notifications.