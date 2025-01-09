Flynn, Murphy File Hearing Order on White Stadium to Address Concerns

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn and City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy have filed a hearing order to address the concerns with projected costs, community input, and transparency on the redevelopment of White Stadium. In addition, Councilors Flynn and Murphy also filed a resolution to support the use of project labor agreements (PLAs) at White Stadium and all city construction projects valued at or more than $35 million. With significant pushback on the White Stadium project from the community, as well as the substantial risk involved at nearly $100 million for the city thus far, it is critical that the Boston City Council does its due diligence in ensuring that residents’ concerns are heard.

With projected construction costs to the Stadium rising from $50 million to $91 million for the city- and $100 million to $182 million for the stadium overall when including the team’s contribution- it would be wholly appropriate for the Boston City Council to hold a hearing to discuss the cost increases and inherent risk for the city, as well as serious concerns brought forward by residents regarding a lack of community process, transparency, and the use of public land for private organizations. The newly signed 30-year lease has effectively placed a private-public venture on public land, despite White Stadium being funded by the George Robert White Fund – a fund to be used for “public utility”.

On account of these reasons and more, Councilor Flynn previously called for the current project to be cancelled in favor of a White Stadium project geared towards student athletes and residents instead, which economists reportedly indicated would cost approximately $20 million. Moreover, Councilor Flynn called for the city and BOS Nation FC to instead explore other options such as Nickerson Field at Boston University.

If the White Stadium project continues to move forward, it is important that the construction workers are protected by a project labor agreement (PLA). A PLA is a project-specific collective bargaining agreement on large scale development projects. This signed document establishes employment terms and conditions for a construction project. Project labor agreements often include hiring regulations that require contractors to hire local workers, apprentices, and underrepresented groups. Furthermore, they often include wage floors, ensuring the fair and equitable payment for all employed on the site.

President Biden declared that it is the policy of the Federal Government for agencies to use project labor agreements in connection with large-scale construction projects valued at $35 million or more. Additionally, Governor Healey signed an economic development bill late last year, including language about the positive impact that PLAs have on construction sites, not only for workers, but also small businesses and the owners of projects. PLAs are often set in place in private developments, however it is crucial that the agreements are more widely utilized in Boston and the Commonwealth and follow in the direction of the State and Federal governments.

“I am deeply concerned with the risk of investing nearly $100 million for a private organization at White Stadium instead of a project geared specifically towards Boston students and families, and that the concerns from residents on the escalating cost, transportation, and quality of life issues have not been taken seriously,” said Councilor Flynn. “If this controversial project continues to move forward, we must do everything we can to protect the workers with project labor agreements to ensure equal employment opportunities and set an important precedent for future developments valued at or more than $35 million.”

For more information, please contact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 or [email protected].