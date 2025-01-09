Dan Ryan sworn-in as state representative

Charlestown resident Dan Ryan was sworn in as state representative for the Second Suffolk District during an impressive ceremony Jan. 1 in the House Chamber at the State House, Boston.

“It’s an honor to be sworn-in to the House of Representatives for another two-year term,” said Ryan. “I’m looking forward to another successful session as we continue to make Massachusetts a great place to live and work. I want to thank the good people of the Second Suffolk District for giving me this opportunity and Speaker Mariano for his continued leadership.”

Rep. Ryan’s wife, Kara, and their daughters, Ella, 17, and Audrey, 15, attended the swearing-in ceremony which fell on New Year’s Day. The Mass. Constitution states that the General Court must assemble on the first Wednesday in January.