Coletta Zapata Reflects on Third Year in Office

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata has released her third Annual Report, summarizing 2024 and marking her second term on the Boston City Council. The report underscores significant achievements for our neighborhoods, including transformative investments, key policy efforts and community initiatives, and outlining her priorities for the Council and the district in 2025.

City Councilor

Gabriela Coletta Zapata

“I am proud to share the progress we’ve made over the past year and initiatives I will continue to champion in the year ahead,” said Coletta Zapata. “Through collective efforts, we’ve driven meaningful change, from policy actions to community-based efforts. I remain dedicated to being accessible, responsive, and actively engaged with every resident. Serving District One is an honor, and I look forward to building on our successes in 2025 to enhance the district’s vibrancy.”

The report highlights her work collaborating with city departments to improve the delivery of constituent services and advocating for infrastructure investments, such as enhancing streets and shared spaces. Her commitment to responsive government aims to improve quality of life for all residents.

In 2024, the City Council had its third opportunity to influence the budget. Coletta Zapata hosted four town halls to gather input from constituents on priorities, such as youth programs, ESOL classes for parents, affordable housing, and upgrades to city services. For FY26, her budget priorities include investments in rodent mitigation, expanding housing vouchers, increasing pest control inspections, and expanding resources for law enforcement and public health.

Throughout the year, Coletta Zapata advanced a comprehensive policy agenda, focusing on both the practical functions and long-term goals for the city. Notable initiatives include:

• The exploration of a municipal Climate Bank to stimulate economic development, create green jobs, and address climate challenges.

• Establishing the Office of Climate Resilience to accelerate waterfront fortification efforts.

• Launching a Food Cart Pilot Program to support food vendors in establishing businesses without the costs of brick-and-mortar locations.

• Advocating for the expansion of affordable housing, including right-to-counsel measures and increasing housing inspectors.

• Introducing a Home Rule Petition to address public safety personnel shortages by raising the Boston Police Department’s maximum age for candidates.

Additionally, Coletta Zapata served as Chair of both the Government Operations Committee and the Environmental Justice, Resiliency & Parks Committee. Under her leadership, the City Council passed several critical ordinances, including the creation of a Planning Department, measures to promote safe and healthy hotels, and the establishment of an Office of Labor Compliance and Worker Protections.

In the new year, Councilor Coletta Zapata is excited to continue advocating for District 1 with a robust policy agenda. Coletta Zapata encourages residents to contact her office for a meeting to discuss suggestions and ideas for solving the most persistent issues. To see her 2024 Annual Report in full, please visit bit.ly/GCZ_Report for English and bit.ly/GCZ_Reporte for Spanish.

For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].