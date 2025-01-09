Charlestown Man Arraigned Monday in Fatal Shooting 

Staff Report

A Charlestown man was arraigned Monday in Charlestown District Court and held without bail on a murder charge.

According to a press release issued by the Boston Police Department, on January 5, 2025, at about 10:41 PM, members of the Boston Police Homicide Unit, assisted by District D-4 Officers and Special Operations, arrested 45-year-old David Menezes, of Charlestown, in Roxbury.

Menezes allegedly gunned down Joseph Donahue, 46, of Charlestown, whose body was found in the parking lot of the Main Street 7-Eleven on Saturday.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.