Part One Crime is Up 23 percent in Charlestown

By Dan Murphy

With 2024 drawing to a close, Charlestown had seen a 23-percent increase in Part One crime from the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 267 incidents of Part One crime were reported in District A-15 between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29, 2024, compared to 217 during the same timeframe in 2023.

Part One crime in the district was down more than 8 percent in ’24 from the five-year average of 291, though.

No homicides were reported in either 2024 or ’23 while the five-year average in this crime category for the district was one.

Two rapes and attempted rapes were reported in the district in ’24, compared to one the previous year. Two was the five-year average for this category in the district.

Robberies and attempted robberies were up almost 42 percent as the number climbed to 17 from 12 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 11.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down 50 percent as the number fell to eight in ’24 from 16 the previous year. The five-year average for this category in the district was 19.

In contrast, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault saw a nearly 56-percent increase as the number climbed to 28 from 18 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 24.

The rate of commercial burglaries increased three-fold, with the number climbing to six in ’24 from only two the previous year. Five was the five-year average for this category in the district.

Residential burglaries saw a slight uptick as the number climbed to 17 from 16 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 21.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle dipped slightly, with the number falling to 46 in ’24 from 48 the previous year. Both years marked a drastic reduction of the five-year average of 91 from this category in the district.

Conversely, other larcenies saw an approximately 43-percent spike as the number climbed to 123 from 86 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 115.

Auto theft was up around 11 percent, with the number climbing to 20 in ’24 from 18 the previous year. The five-year average for this category in the district was 19.

Citywide, Part One crime was up 1 percent in ’24, with 16,653 incidents, compared to 16,413 in 2023.

Part One crime was also up citywide around 3 percent in ’24 from the five-year average of 16,153 incidents.