Obituaries 11-26-2024

John Anthony “Jack” King, Jr.

Longtime member of the Old Charlestown

School Boys Association

Relatives and friends attended a Memorial Mass for John Anthony “Jack” King, Jr. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea on Thursday, November 21.

At 82 years of age, Jack passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10th at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The beloved son of the late John A., Sr. and Irene (Rogers) King, he was born and raised in Charlestown where he attended local schools and resided for many years.

He was a longtime member of the “Old Charlestown School Boys Association.”

Jack was married to Lucille (Narcum) King and together they resided in Chelsea for several years. He worked as a vehicle transporter for Hertz and retired after working for 57 years. In his lifetime, Jack was an avid Red Sox Fan, enjoyed music and photography. He is remembered for his favorite sayings “I read milk cartons,” and “Who’s better than me.”

Jack is lovingly survived by his wife, Lucille M.. King of Chelsea and he was the devoted father of Michele Roy and her spouse, Tara of Forestdale, RI, loving “Papa” to Ryan King and his wife, Morello, Alexandria Gould, Peter Gould, and Gabriel Jacques, and adoring “Papa” to his great-grandson Azriel Goldberg; dear brother-in law to Joanne Narcum and Dorothy Szalno and her husband, Ted, allof Weymouth, and Stephen Narcum and his wife, Margie of Quincy.

He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Auld.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack’s name may be made to “Old Charlestown Schoolboys Assoc., 33 Shipway Place, Charlestown, MA 02129.

To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.welshfh.com.