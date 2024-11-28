Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Ngwa Matriculates into Hamilton College

Dylan Ngwa, of Charlestown, recently matriculated as a member of the Class of 2028 at Hamilton College.

Ngwa, a graduate of St. Paul’s School, was selected from a pool of 8,531 applicants from all 50 states and 139 countries and joins a community of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students.

Hamilton College, a leading liberal arts institution located in Clinton, New York, is where exceptional students explore passions through an open curriculum and robust research, internship, and off-campus study opportunities. Students graduate ready to lead purposeful lives thanks to highly regarded faculty mentors, generous resources that support each student’s interests, and a loyal alumni network. The College’s need-blind admission policy ensures access for talented students with limited financial means. Learn more at www.hamilton.edu.