Wu Announces Youth Jobs Applications Now Open for 2024-2025 School Year

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity (YEO) announced that youth job applications are open for the 2024 – 2025 School Year. Boston youth and young adults ages 14 – 24 can apply at futureBOS, the hub for all youth employment opportunities throughout the City. The platform, led by YEO, allows young people to better navigate the application, onboarding, and hiring processes, ensuring that these employment opportunities are centralized. Jobs are available in various indus­tries including nonprofit, arts and entertainment, STEM, local gov­ernment, and healthcare.

“The City’s youth job program provides incredible opportunities for Boston’s young people to learn, grow, and opens doors for future career pathways,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This program has grown tremendously over the past few years and brought job oppor­tunities to thousands of youth across the city, and I encourage all young people in Boston to apply for the coming year.”

futureBOS (which includes opportunities from the Suc­cessLink program) is designed to not only recruit and hire youth, but also ensure that the employ­ment experience is engaging and meaningful, and advances young people’s professional and person­al development. Research from Northeastern University demon­strates that SuccessLink, the City’s youth employment program, posi­tively impacts a range of econom­ic, academic, and criminal justice outcomes for youth. Recogniz­ing the importance of this work, Mayor Wu and the City invested $18.7 million in youth jobs last year. Bolstered by these funds, YEO expanded and improved the program to increase efficiency and streamline the process for youth and their families. The program has since experienced record highs in the number of young people employed each summer with 9,357 youth hired in Summer 2023 and 10,427 in Summer 2024, the high­est in the program’s history.

“We had a tremendous record-breaking Summer and are excited to bring these opportu­nities for youth into the school year,” said Allison Vernerey, Exec­utive Director of the Office of Youth Employment and Opportu­nity. “Our office has already start­ed supporting youth hands-on for the season and we look forward to maximizing the reach, quality, and impact of youth employment year around!”

futureBOS participants have also expressed satisfaction with the program. Ninety-four percent feel better prepared to enter the workforce, 90% leave the pro­gram with references for future employment, 83% feel prepared to achieve future educational and career goals, and 97.3% would recommend this job opportunity to a friend.

These accomplishments are a result of Boston’s collaborative approach to developing a holis­tic and inclusive youth workforce development system. To increase coordination and alignment among the City’s youth employ­ment providers, YEO has deep­ened partnerships with more than 200 City agencies, non-profits, higher education institutions, and lead entities – Action for Boston Community Development, the Boston Private Industry Coun­cil, Artists For Humanity, and the State’s Commonwealth Cor­poration YouthWorks – to offer high-quality employment oppor­tunities to youth year-round.

“School-year employment can be an excellent after-school activ­ity. It allows students to develop workplace skills like communica­tion and collaboration while allow­ing them to imagine themselves in different environments,” said Neil Sullivan, Executive Director of the Boston Private Industry Council, “and the paycheck doesn’t hurt either!”

Last summer, Mayor Michelle Wu made an extraordinary prom­ise, guaranteeing a summer job to every eligible Boston Public School (BPS) student who want­ed one. Building on this commit­ment, YEO increased its collabo­ration with BPS through strategic engagement and outreach. As a result, over 50% of 2024 summer youth jobs participants were BPS students. YEO will continue its partnership with BPS to prioritize students during the 2024-2025 school year.

“I am grateful for the collabo­ration between the Boston Public Schools and the Office of Youth Engagement and Opportunity, which has ensured that every BPS student who wanted a summer job was able to access one, giving our students an invaluable opportu­nity to gain real-world working experience, and explore careers and professions that they are pas­sionate about,” said Boston Pub­lic Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “I am excited that this crucial partnership will provide more access to youth employment opportunities for BPS students, especially during the school year.”

YEO will continue its partner­ship with Bank On Boston and the Center for Working Families to provide youth with financial education, instilling healthy finan­cial habits that will last a lifetime. Bank On Boston provides free financial workshops on various topics including credit build­ing and banking basics. The full schedule can be found here.

Job applications will be accept­ed on a rolling basis. Youth are strongly encouraged to apply early, ideally by December 1, 2024. There is a step-by-step guide available online to help youth navigate the application process. Youth can also visit the office in person, Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1483 Tremont Street in Roxbury, or call 617-635- 4202 for additional assistance. For more information, visit boston. gov/futureBOS.