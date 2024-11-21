MBTA Announces the Return of Subway Line Managers for Hire

The Massachusetts Bay Trans­portation Authority (MBTA) announced the return of Subway Line Managers as part of a com­prehensive effort to maintain the visual appearance and upkeep of subway stations systemwide. With a renewed focus on providing the best in-station experience for the public, the MBTA’s Subway Line Managers provide hands-on man­agement of station conditions, ensuring that facilities are clean, safe, and welcoming for all riders.

“Stations are the gateway to our system and they are integral to the communities that we serve. With the hiring of these new Subway Line Managers, we’re taking sig­nificant steps in demonstrating our commitment toward transforming the rider experience,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phil­lip Eng. “In just over a year, we’ve maximized our efforts while per­forming track work, making our stations cleaner, safer, and more welcoming. I hope riders see and feel that improvements are hap­pening, and our team members, under Dennis Varley’s leadership, want every rider to take pride in their public transit system right here in Massachusetts. So, I wel­come Amanda Bright, Mike Bru­nache, Alexander Soto, and Jalee­sa Turner for being on the team and taking on this challenge.”

Elevating Station Management Under the Chief of Stations

Brought back at the direction of General Manager Eng and MBTA Chief of Stations Dennis Varley, the Subway Line Manager posi­tion furthers the MBTA’s efforts to build a dynamic stations and facilities team that can proactively tackle in-station challenges. The Subway Line Managers report to the MBTA’s Deputy Chief of Sta­tions within the Transit Facilities Management team led by Varley. These new managers – Aman­da Bright on the Red Line, Mike Brunache on the Orange Line, Alexander Soto on the Blue Line, and Jaleesa Turner on the Green Line – will ensure that the MBTA’s transit stations are maintained to meet the needs of the community. They will report directly to Var­ley’s team, providing continuous feedback and facilitating improve­ments based on real-time assess­ments of station conditions.

Subway Line Managers Key Responsibilities

Focused on the rider experi­ence, Subway Line Managers will be responsible for the following on each of their respective subway lines:

• Oversee station appearance: Ensure safety and visual appeal and conduct regular inspections.

• Report and address issues: Identify and report station condi­tions, make necessary adjustments as needed in order to improve rider experience, and coordinate main­tenance, repairs, and cleaning with relevant departments as needed

• Escalate concerns: Facilitate repairs and promptly escalate any safety-related issues.

“I’m looking forward to all of the great work we’ll accomplish together,” said Chief of Stations Varley. “Stations are supposed to be inviting and efficient spac­es for our riding public and we look forward to working together to ensure they meet the public’s expectations.”

More about the Subway Line Managers

Red Line Subway Manager Amanda Bright:

A veteran MBTA employee of 17 years, Amanda Bright joined the MBTA in 2007, holding vari­ous roles on the Revenue, Vendor Management, and Automated Fare Collection teams. Bright holds extensive experience in coordinat­ing closely with the MBTA’s Main­tenance Control Center, serving as a leading inter-departmental liai­son, and successfully implement­ing projects and assignments. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Busi­ness Management from Southern New Hampshire University.

Orange Line Subway Manager Mike Brunache:

With strong leadership, pro­gram management, and rider com­munication experience, Mike Bru­nache joins the MBTA from Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis) where he served as a Commuter Rail Conductor for the last decade, assisting passengers, providing rid­ers with information, and answer­ing questions from the public. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from New­bury College.

Blue Line Subway Manager Alexander Soto:

Alexander Soto comes to the MBTA with 15 years of facilities leadership and satisfaction experi­ence in the academic and health­care sectors, most recently work­ing as an Assistant Director of Building Services and Event Sup­port at Babson College since 2020 where he ensured the service of all on-campus buildings and facilities. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Southern New Hampshire University.

Green Line Subway Manager Jaleesa Turner:

With over a decade in custom­er service roles, Jaleesa Turner also comes to the MBTA most recently from Keolis where she first served as an Assistant Con­ductor in 2018 before becoming a Manager of Terminal Operations in 2020, working collaborative­ly with internal employees and departments to ensure effective rail operations. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire Uni­versity and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Salem State University.

For more information, visit mbta.com or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheM­BTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @ thembta.