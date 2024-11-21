News Briefs

Holiday Hours at New Health

Charlestown NEW Health on 15 Tufts Street, will close at 3 PM on Wednesday, November 27, and remain closed on Thanksgiv­ing Day (Thursday, November 28), and close at 3 PM on Friday, November 29.

Grant Opportunities for Fire Safety Education

The Healey-Driscoll Adminis­tration announced that applica­tions are being accepted for $2 million in grants to support fire and life safety education for chil­dren and older adults, the people most vulnerable in the event of a fire at home.

The Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) and Senior SAFE grant programs are admin­istered by the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security and the Department of Fire Services. They send local firefighters to schools, community groups, senior cen­ters, councils on aging, and other venues to teach age-appropriate safety lessons to children under 18 and adults 65 and older.

“The SAFE and Senior SAFE grants are a smart investment in fire protection, fire prevention, and fire safety for the most vul­nerable members of our commu­nities,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “I want to thank Governor Healey, the Executive Office of Public Safety, and the Legislature for supporting these programs, and I encourage every fire department to apply.”

The SAFE grant program has contributed to the steepest decline in child fire deaths in Massachu­setts history. In 1994, there were more than two dozen child fire fatalities; the SAFE grants were launched the following year and child fire deaths never again reached even half that number. Massachusetts recently went more than two and a half years without losing a child to fire.

The Senior SAFE grants were created in 2014 to provide educa­tion, smoke and carbon monox­ide alarm installation, and other services to reduce fire-related fatalities among older adults, who now represent the age group most likely to die in a fire.

Fire departments of every city, town, fire district, and eligible state authority can apply to share in funding for SAFE grants, Senior SAFE grants, or both. Depart­ments must meet certain require­ments, including mandatory fire data reporting, to be considered. The Notice of Funding Oppor­tunity, grant application, and eligibility requirements are avail­able on the Department of Fire Services’ website. Applications must be submitted by 5:00 pm on December 10, 2024.

$26,000 Environmental Leadership Scholarships for Mass High School Seniors

The Henry David Thoreau Foundation awards collegiate scholarships of up to $26K to eight to ten students graduat­ing from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors may enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmen­tally related field.

The Henry David Thoreau Scholarships are up to $26,000 four-year scholarships awarded to eight students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. High school seniors awarded the Henry David Thoreau Scholarships can enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally relat­ed field. Henry David Thoreau Scholars are encouraged to enroll in internships or study abroad to broaden their awareness and understanding of environmental issues.

Henry David Thoreau Schol­ars have studied a wide variety of environmentally related areas, including biology, epidemiolo­gy, oceanography, international affairs, and environmental law, and upon completing their under­graduate degrees, they became members of the Henry David Thoreau Society.

The Henry David Thoreau Foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally related intern­ships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking oppor­tunities. Upon graduation from college, Henry David Thoreau Scholars are inducted into the Henry David Thoreau Society. A sign of success of the Henry David Thoreau Foundation’s mission to foster environmental leadership is the support past scholarship win­ners provide to present scholar­ship winners.

To learn more about the Henry David Thoreau Foundation and the Henry David Thoreau Scholar­ships, please visit thoreauscholar. org. Students have until February 1, 2025, to apply.

Celebrate The Holidays on Boston’s Historic Freedom Trail

The Freedom Trail® Founda­tion invites revelers to celebrate this holiday season on the annu­al Historic Holiday Strolls. The festive atmosphere of the city, set against the unique backdrop of Boston’s historic sites and centu­ries of history, makes these merry 60-minute tours a perfect way to celebrate the holidays. Walk the Freedom Trail and discover how Boston’s holiday traditions evolved on the Strolls offered select Fridays and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. from November 22 through December 28.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, and reservations can be made online; tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Boston Common Visitor Informa­tion Center. The Freedom Trail Historic Holiday Strolls may also be scheduled for a group tour by calling (617) 357-8300. The Free­dom Trail Foundation continues to offer daily public Walk Into Histo­ry® Tours throughout the season and during the winter months. For tour tickets and more information please visit www.thefreedomtrail. org.