 Wu Announces New Housing  Accelerator Fund

Bunker Hill Redevelopment will be first project to benefit from investment

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Tuesday that she will be filing a $110 million appropriation to create the City’s Housing Acceler­ator Fund at the next City Council meeting on December 4. The new fund is intended to kickstart the production of housing by closing financing gaps for projects that have already been approved but have been unable to start construc­tion. The Housing Accelerator Fund is supported by unrestricted prior-year budgetary fund balance, and the City’s investment will be matched by the Commonwealth’s Housing Momentum Fund. Mayor Wu made the announcement at the Bunker Hill Redevelopment in Charlestown. The mixed-income units already permitted through the Boston Housing Authority’s public-private partnership with Leggat McCall Properties at Bun­ker Hill will be the first project to benefit from the fund.

“Boston’s housing crisis is the biggest stress on families across our neighborhoods, so we need to do everything possible for more housing and more affordability,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our Housing Accelerator Fund will wisely use City dollars to jump­start new projects and then return those funds back to the City once the projects are financed, support­ing public-private partnerships for housing, private development, and home ownership. Thank you to City Councilors, colleagues at the state level, and housing partners for collaborating to innovate and find new approaches to meet the needs of our community.”

The Bunker Hill redevelop­ment project, which broke ground on its first building in June 2023, is a multi-phase public-private partnership among the Joseph J. Corcoran Company, Leggat McCall, the Boston Housing Authority and the Charlestown Resident Alliance (CRA), which will replace 1,100 public hous­ing units with 2,699 units with a mix of public, income-restricted, and market rate rental units. This model of mixed-income housing is ideal for supporting healthy, diverse communities. The project also includes 73,000 square feet of retail and civic uses, off-street parking, and new public open space to support residents and the Charlestown community.

The next phase of Bunker Hill’s Redevelopment, which will be funded through the Housing Accel­erator Fund, will be a nine-story, 265-unit mixed-income building, including 58 new affordable units. These affordable units will be a mix of one, two, and three-bed­room apartments throughout the building. Like the first building now nearing completion, it will be built to passive house standards, the highest standard for energy efficiency in new construction. The next phase of Bunker Hill’s rede­velopment is expected to begin construction in mid to late 2025.

“We are eager to turn our atten­tion to the second building of the project and are grateful for the collaborative effort of Mayor Wu, the City Council, and the BHA to make this appropriation a reality,” said Adelaide Grady, Bunker Hill Housing Redevelopment Execu­tive Director and Senior Vice Pres­ident/Partner at Leggat McCall Properties. “The timing of this enables us keep up the momentum following the first building as we work closely with the BHA and CRA to quickly start construction on the next new homes for Bunker Hill families.”

In the coming months, the City will partner with the Com­monwealth to identify additional projects that meet City and State priorities of affordability, climate resilience, and equity to participate in the Housing Accelerator Fund and the state’s Momentum Fund, which was created in the housing bond bill that became law earlier this year. The Commonwealth will provide both underwriting sup­port and matching funds through MassHousing. Developers with projects that have already been approved by the Planning Depart­ment and meet MassHousing’s statutory requirement of 20 per­cent affordability can apply for equity investments from the Com­monwealth and City through MassHousing application process. Qualified applicants will be identi­fied by the City in partnership with MassHousing.

“NAIOP is grateful to the Wu Administration for recognizing the challenges facing housing pro­duction in Boston,” said Tamara Small, CEO of NAIOP Massa­chusetts, The Commercial Real Estate Development Association. “Supporting market rate housing development is critical to address­ing the housing crisis, and today I am pleased to stand with Secre­tary Augustus, Mayor Wu, and the entire City of Boston as this new tool is implemented.”

In addition to partnering with the State to move much needed rental housing into construction quickly, the City will also work with small and large scale develop­ers in Boston to identify potential opportunities to use this fund or similar models to accelerate the creation of approved, new middle income homeownership housing opportunities. Through the work of the Boston Home Center and related programs, the City is com­mitted to advancing pathways to stable homeownership for Bos­tonians. The Wu administration has invested more in creating and expanding homeownership oppor­tunities than any previous admin­istration.

“The Housing Accelerator Fund is an innovative tool in our toolbox that will add to our options and strategies, like the state’s Momen­tum Fund and incentives for office-to-housing conversion programs,” said City Council President Ruth­zee Louijeune. “Creative initia­tives like these send a strong mes­sage that Boston is working with our development partners to find shared solutions to our afford­ability, housing, and sustainability goals.”

“We have an opportunity with this development fund to invest in home ownership in a way that has never been done before. This will create stability in our neigh­borhoods, and the byproduct of that stability is going to be wealth for our residents,” Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4) said. “I’m proud to stand alongside the mayor on this commitment to get shovels in the ground and cranes in the sky. This is a clear signal that Boston is serious about housing production.”

Today’s announcement is a major step in making Boston a home for everyone. Under Mayor Wu’s leadership, the City has permitted 8,679 new housing units—nearly a third of which are income-restricted—and approved an additional 16,185 units. Her commitment to stream­lining processes led to significant improvements, including reduc­ing approval times for affordable housing by 68% and modernizing development reviews for greater transparency and equity. Mayor Wu has championed innovative zoning initiatives to create mixed-use and diverse housing options across neighborhoods and led efforts to convert underutilized City-owned land into nearly 1,400 new income-restricted units. Addi­tionally, she has expanded finan­cial assistance for homebuyers and created more opportunities for first-time and BIPOC home­owners. Through comprehensive anti-displacement measures, stra­tegic public investments, and a focus on affordable homeowner­ship, Mayor Wu is building a more inclusive, stable, and sustainable housing future for Boston.

The source for the $110 million appropriation is unrestricted, pri­or-year budgetary fund balance, known as free cash. As a non-re­curring revenue source, free cash should be restricted to support one-time, non-recurring expendi­tures, such as this one-time invest­ment in housing creation. As of June 30, 2023, the City of Boston has a free cash balance of approx­imately $515 million, as certified by the state Department of Rev­enue. The City will have its free cash certified again in spring 2025, based on the fiscal year end June 30, 2024.