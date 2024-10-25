City Soliciting Feedback from Residents on Locations for New Bluebikes Stations

By Dan Murphy

In adding Bluebikes stations across every neighborhood, the city is now focusing on specific neighborhoods, including Charlestown and East Boston, and will be soliciting feedback from residents on their preferred locations for these new stations in their neighborhoods.

The city will hold a virtual open house to discuss this current phase of the project on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., with interpretation provided in Cantonese, Mandarin, and Spanish. (Besides Charlestown and East Boston, this phase of the Bluebikes project also includes South Boston and the South Boston Waterfront.) Register at bit.ly/expansion-november.

The city previously presented the same content on this phase of the project during two in-person open houses held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at BCYF Paris Street in East Boston, and on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at BCYF Charlestown, respectively. Another in-house open house is also scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tynan School, 650 East 4th St. in South Boston.

Residents can also provide the city with their feedback via an online survey available at boston.gov/bike-share-survey, or via email at [email protected].

To learn more about the project and sign up for the email list, visit boston.gov/bike-share-expansion.