Bridge Renamed Honoring Bill Russell

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Mrs. Jeannine Russell, Governor Maura Healey, state and local officials, and Celtics leadership and players to rename the North Washington Street Bridge as the William Felton ‘Bill’ Russell Bridge. Russell, a civil rights activist and Celtics legend, passed away in 2022. The bridge renaming honors his dedication to civil rights, justice, and the fostering of Boston’s youth and young athletes. This bridge, currently under construction, spans the Charles River and connects Charlestown to the West End and North End near TD Garden. A plaque on the northbound side of the bridge will be installed in summer of 2025.

“Bill Russell was a champion not only on the basketball court, but in his daily life fighting for equality and serving as a role model for future athletes and activists,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “It’s fitting that a man known for his vision and determination to create bridges to our future will now always be commemorated on the gateway into Downtown Boston. I’m grateful to Mrs. Jeannine Russell who worked with us to find the right way to memorialize his legacy, and all who helped create this tribute to a beloved Boston figure.”

“This bridge, like Bill, stands strong and enduring. It connects people with purpose, just as he connected the struggles of the past with the hopes of the future. It symbolizes progress—moving us forward while reminding us of the foundations that hold us up. I am so pleased & grateful for all involved who made this day happen,” said Jeannine Russell.

“Bill Russell was a giant. On the court, he was an unmatched defender, facilitator and leader. The intensity and passion he brought to the game made him a natural leader off the court as well, making powerful contributions to the Civil Rights movement and inspiring millions, even today,” said Governor Maura Healey. “It is so meaningful to stand with the Russell Family to rename this bridge in his honor, and I’m grateful to Mayor Wu for making this happen. I hope that everyone who travels across this bridge will take a moment to think about the man that made such a positive impact in Massachusetts and beyond.”

“Bill Russell built his legacy in Boston on his civil rights leadership and with his prowess on the basketball court. His leadership paved the way for athletes today to not only thrive on the basketball court but also as advocates off the court. This dedication will cement that legacy in Boston forever,” said Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

Russell was an instrumental part of the Celtics’ dynasty in the late 1950’s and 60’s, and was a part of 11 NBA Championship teams as both a player and a coach. He was twice inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Russell was a trailblazer for Black athletes and a fierce supporter for civil rights, later earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. Off the court, he was devoted to MENTOR, an organization that works to foster quality mentors for youth, for which he was a founding board member.

“Bill Russell was a legend both on and off the court,” said Celtics co-owner and president of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation Steve Pagliuca. “Through his groundbreaking activism for racial justice, he paved the way for future athletes to use their platform to demand equal rights and take a stand on issues outside of the arena. Russell’s legacy transcends basketball and we are honored today to celebrate the renaming of the North Washington St. Bridge to the ‘William Felton Bill Russell Bridge’.”

“This groundbreaking bridge naming for Bill is fitting in that he was the ultimate champion, leader, and teammate linking diverse groups together,” said David Shapiro, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston and former CEO of MENTOR. “He was a champion and advocate for the power of mentoring relationships for young people having helped found MENTOR, the nation’s leader for the youth mentoring movement. He was brilliant, funny, and never stopped fighting for human rights for all and demanded we confront the past to better the present and future. Grounded in his own experience, he saw the universality of the quest for equity for any group or individual and used his voice to elevate voices, action, and accountability.”

Bridge construction, led by MassDOT in partnership with the City’s Streets Cabinet, is expected to be completed in early 2025. The bridge is partially open to drivers and pedestrians as the construction finishes. A plaque with Bill Russell’s name will be installed in summer of 2025.

“As this bridge plays a vital role in connecting communities and literally bringing people together, it is fitting that it is named after Bill Russell, a man who did those very things throughout his life,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Our hope is that the thousands of people who cross this bridge on a daily basis are reminded of the indelible legacy that he left behind, not only in the city of Boston but across the country.”

“Bill Russell made a significant impact on and off the court. I am thrilled that the City of Boston and MassDOT found a unique way to forever honor his legacy. I am confident that the public will be pleased with the new bridge,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

“I am proud to witness the renaming of the North Washington Street Bridge to the William Felton Bill Russell Bridge,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “Bill Russell’s legacy extends far beyond basketball—he was a champion for equality, justice, and uplifting the most vulnerable members of society. Renaming this bridge in his honor is not only a tribute to one of Boston’s greatest sports icons, but also a lasting symbol of his commitment to making our nation more just and inclusive. Charlestown will now forever be connected to his incredible legacy, serving as a reminder of the greatness we can all aspire to achieve on and off the court. I want to thank Mayor Wu for bestowing this honor on one of Boston’s greatest champions.”

“Bill Russell is a great man and icon. He represents overcoming and coming together,” said Senator Lydia Edwards. “His legacy is cemented as a symbol of sportsmanship and hope.”

“Bill Russell epitomized what it meant to be a leader and a champion both on and off the court. What Russell meant to his teammates and the City of Boston while he was here, and the contributions he continued to make throughout his life were immense,” said Rep. Danny Ryan. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for such a thoughtful tribute and Governor Healey for prioritizing this project’s completion. When finished this bridge will inspire awe the way its namesake did for generations.”

“Bill Russell’s legend went beyond the basketball court. His legacy as a social justice activist and bridge builder transcends sports. There is no better individual to represent connectivity between two of my neighborhoods in Boston,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “Thank you to his family for sharing him and his likeness with us for so many years, and to everyone who work tirelessly to build bridges everyday.”