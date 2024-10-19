The New England Renaissance Festival Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Thou art most welcome! The 43rd annual King Richard’s Faire, New England’s largest and longest-running Renaissance festival now open until October 20. Faire hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

Nestled on a beautiful 80-acre wooded site off Rt. 58 in Carver, MA, this enchanting event features tree-lined paths leading to a magical village ruled by King Richard XI, Queen Anne III, and their royal court. Visitors can enjoy a day filled with colorful performances by acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, fire-eaters, musicians, dancers, and puppeteers, all celebrating the spirit of the Renaissance.

This season, King Richard’s Faire provides the region’s finest live entertainment with eight stages showcasing hundreds of performers from near and far. Visitors can enjoy a full day of shopping, tantalizing foods and drink, thrilling rides, and games, making it the perfect escape from everyday life. The excitement includes daily jousting tournaments where daring knights clash, and bawdy beggars compete in the Mud Pit. Dancing fairies frolic through the forest, children can take a ride on a real live unicorn and royal dogs perform tricks on stage. Throughout the village, friendly inhabitants guide guests into a whimsical world filled with engaging performers, puppets, pirates, pipers, and princesses. Unlike traditional stage shows or films, King Richard’s Faire offers a uniquely personal, immersive experience, creating an unparalleled day of live entertainment.

NEW entertainment in 2024: Broadway Style Musical Comedy

This annual favorite returns with a brand-new show, featuring the main cast of King Richard’s Faire’s characters. It is sure to delight young and old with comedic spoofs of songs we know and love. Stop by to see the King, Queen and their Court, as they dance their way out of this year’s precarious predicament and into some of the very best memories of the day!

The Rogue Piper- Aaron Lindo- Warwick, RI

Whether outside the front gate or around the Tournament field, this strapping piper provides a classic soundtrack to the festival day. With rogue-ish good looks and blaring talent you are sure to follow this piper anywhere. 2024 marks Arron’s debut at the helm of this musical masterpiece. Bagpipes.

Bards of Gungywamp- Jeff Butler- New London, CT

Jeff Butler takes the lead as this boisterous group supplies a strong beat that will course throughout the realm in 2024. The Bards of Gungywamp deliver the sound of another world and a time gone by. Music fans will revel in their rhythmic radiance which can feature anything from sea shanties to punk rock delivered in the form of Celtic chaos that is the Bards of Gungywamp. Violin, guitars, banjo, percussion, recorder/flutes.

Hey Nunnie Nunnie! – Dana McCain & Shannon O’Brien- NY

(Weekends 1-5)

We confess!… Sister Philomenia Claire and Mother Redempta will have audiences coming back for more in 2024. This “Sister” act has been traveling worldwide for more than 30 years and easily blends their musical talents with side splitting comedy. These two nonsense filled nuns make laughter a religious movement that you’ll pray never ends!

Thunder ’s Power Show- Etienne McGinley- WA

As a student of the Ringling Brothers Clown College and Ecole Internationale du Theatre Jacques Lecoq, this performer learned what it means to entertain. With powerful witty banter and stunts featuring flaming torches, battle axes, or balancing high atop tubes of death, this show will leave you in awe. When life’s choices lead you to the King’s Stage the suspense will be real, as you watch Thunder make a trampoline out of the line between bravery and lunacy.

El Zappo- John Lepiarz- NJ

Time tested and audience approved this veteran of performance will show you what it means to be entertained. El Zappo leads you through an experience complete with wacky noises, belly laughs, and performative skills that have been perfected over the course of his long and incredible career. The real-life father of TikTok sensation Jacques Ze Whippeur, El Zappo will showcase the whipping skills that were his son’s inspiration, along with other impressive classic sideshow skills like knife throwing. This season catch him on the Queen’s Stage.

Cirque Us- Charles Keidel, Brandon Beall, Clara Duffy- Boston/ Southshore Canton, MA

Contortion, aerial grace, and acrobatic excellence await all who come to the Faire. With modern twists on classic stunts you’ll see a wide array of cultivated skills that have been masterfully perfected. With over 50 years of circus skills combined, this show has something for everyone. Whether it’s balancing upside down or flying high in the canopy of the trees, the wonder of the circus will take center stage as this trio showcase their impressive works in Cirque Us.

Leaping Leopard- Brian Koenig- Canton, MA (Weekend 1)

A leopard never changes its spots, and this performer never disappoints. Families will be leaping with joy after watching this show. Juggling, slack rope walking and feats of silly combined with high energy enthusiasm for the dangerous. Make sure to catch this leopard before he escapes. Opening weekend only!

Loud Mime- Will Flederman- New Orleans, LA (Weekends 5-8)

Shout it from the rooftops the Loud Mime will be at King Richard’s Faire the last 3 weekends of the 2024 season. Coming all the way from New Orleans, LA this performer screams talent. With a less than subtle sarcasm and a skill set that cannot be contained inside a box, Will’s mime persona is vibrant, flamboyant, and loud. There’s no escaping it, he’s one you’ll be talking about for a long time!

Returning favorites in 2024: Hanlon Lees Action Theater – Jousting Knights and Steeds- OK

Catch these talented horsemen…and women, three times daily on the Tournament Field. Each performance allows the audience to witness epic battles complete with sword fights and four magnificent horses. Revel in your adrenaline rush as you watch these brave knights compete to become the King’s Champion. Plus much more.

Tickets/Tips: Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online at kingrichardsfaire.net, so they may choose and secure the date of their visit. Note: pet animals are not allowed unless they are legally identified service animals, and no outside food or beverages are allowed into the Fairgrounds. Cosplayers and costumes are welcome! See our website for more FAQs and details. Visit kingrichardsfaire.net for a site map, special events and entertainment schedules, and ticket information.