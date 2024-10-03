Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Set for October 3

By Melissa Moore-Randall

A fundraiser for suicide prevention will be hosted on October 3 from 5:00-9:00 at Mission Beach House. The event is hosted by Barbara Hamilton and in memory of Ashley Frawley and Gabriel Salado. Hamilton will participate in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Saturday, October 19 at the Boston Common (Parkman Bandstand). A variety of raffles will be held and 20% of the sales will be donated to Team Ashley and Team Gabe.

Hamilton shared why she is walking. “I am joining hundreds of thousands of people across the country who are walking in the Out of the Darkness Community Walks to prevent suicide and support AFSP’s mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. I walk in memory of Ashley Frawley, who took her own life on August 30, 2015. Since September of that year, we have been proud to walk alongside the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. We discovered this organization just weeks after losing Ashley, and our mission has been clear: to raise awareness about suicide prevention and to break the stigma surrounding mental health. I also walk in memory of Gabriel Salado, who took his own life on May 6, 2021. Gabe participated in many walks and fundraisers for suicide prevention, and his spirit continues to inspire us. We walk in memory of our dear friends, holding onto hope that by sharing their stories, we can help prevent further loss and create a supportive community.Together, we strive to ensure that no one feels alone in their struggle. Let’s keep the conversation going and work towards a future where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.”

According to their website, “The Community Walks, held in hundreds of communities across the country, are the core of the Out of the Darkness movement, which began in 2004. These events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that’s smarter about mental health. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost.Suicide is a public health problem and a leading cause of death in the United States. Suicide can be prevented — more investment in suicide prevention, education, research, and advocacy can help save lives.”