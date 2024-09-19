Local students earn academic honors

Turner Graduates in Summer 2024

Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its summer 2024 graduating class. These students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees – more than 300 from Washburn University, Washburn University School of Law and Washburn Institute of Technology.

Amanda Turner from Charlestown graduated with a degree in Master of Health Science with an emphasis in Health Care Education.

These students were/are given the opportunity to participate in either spring or fall 2024 commencement ceremonies.

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with more than 6,000 students involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn’s programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master’s degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees. The programs are offered through Washburn’s six primary academic units – College of Arts and Sciences, School of Applied Studies, School of Business, School of Nursing, School of Law and Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech).