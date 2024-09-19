DiDomenico secures critical food security funding in state budget

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

This summer, Senator Sal DiDomenico and his colleagues in the legislature enacted a $58 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025. This budget was a victory for families and working people in his district and throughout the Commonwealth. Senator DiDomenico was especially proud to secure his amendments and priorities that invest significantly in food security programs throughout Massachusetts.

• Senator DiDomenico ensured that $42 million that was included for food services in the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program (MEFAP). DiDomenico also secured $250,000 in additional funding for the program’s operations services.

• For the fourth time since 2020, DiDomenico helped secure a 10% increase in cash benefits for low-income families. Because of these increases, low income families, older residents, and individuals with disabilities in Massachusetts receive around $100-$200 more each month in cash assistance benefits than they would have gotten without these historic investments. This will help countless people in need afford basic necessities like food, housing, and healthcare for themselves and their families.

• DiDomenico’s longtime priority, Universal School Meals, was fully funded again with a $170 million investment.

• The Hunger Free Campus Initiative was provided a $500,000 investment. DiDomenico has once again supported this important program priority that helps eliminate food insecurity on college campuses.

• $15 million was secured for the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). Senator DiDomenico has ensured funding for this program which helps families buy healthy, local fruits and vegetables from farm vendors across the state.

• Senator DiDomenico also advocated for the inclusion of $15 million for Food Security Infrastructure Grants. These grants ensure that individuals and families throughout the Commonwealth have access to food, with a special focus on food that is produced locally.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have helped secure these investments which will assist people in need keep food on their table so they can survive and thrive in our state,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “It is my highest priority to ensure people all over my district and throughout the Commonwealth never have to worry about their next meal. These programs will go a long way towards eliminating hunger in our state.”