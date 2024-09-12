WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 18 to the Fairmont Copley Plaza

Special to the Patriot Bridge

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual fall gala, its Spaghetti Dinner, will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.

WLP will celebrate its donors and partners who have invested in building a healthy community for women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty.

This year’s event will include a dynamic musical performance by local artist Miranda Rae, as well as speeches from Kate Walsh, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Chef/Owner Douglass Williams of MIDA Restaurants, and the Honorable Linda Dorcena-Forry, former State Senator.

From nutritious meals to addiction recovery and housing, WLP’s programming and partnerships help Boston’s most vulnerable women find stability in a supportive community. These programs are made possible by WLP’s partners, two of which will be honored at Spaghetti Dinner.

The Miriam Fund, celebrating its 25th year, is a philanthropic community committed to expanding opportunities for women and girls. The Miriam Fund partners with WLP to fund the Legal Services Program which helps narrow the justice gap for WLP guests.

RIZE Massachusetts is an independent nonprofit foundation working to end the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts and reduce its devastating impact. RIZE has been integral in helping establish WLP’s substance use disorder recovery programming.

Each year, Spaghetti Dinner raises funds that sustain the critical services WLP provides. This year’s event occurs at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, sponsor the event, or learn more, visit womenslunchplace.org/sd