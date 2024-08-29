Healey Signs Maternal Health Bill, Expanding Access to Midwifery, Birth Centers and Doulas

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Governor Maura Healey signed An Act promoting access to midwifery care and out-of-hospital birth options. This comprehensive legislation will overhaul maternal health practices in Massachusetts and expand coverage for midwifery, birth centers, doulas and screening and treatment for postpartum depression, among several other initiatives to save lives.

“Massachusetts is home to the best health care, but there was work to be done to improve birth options and health equity for families across the state,” said Governor Healey. “These important expansions in the law will help make it both safer and easier to start and grow a family here in Massachusetts, while making sure that women can make the best health care decisions for themselves.”

“Midwife services and doula services are essential family planning tools that should be guaranteed for everyone in Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “At a time when this country faces a maternal health crisis, I am proud to stand alongside Governor Healey to sign these significant initiatives into law.”

This legislation would require MassHealth to cover doula services for pregnant people up to 12 months postpartum while mandating insurance coverage for postpartum depression screenings for any member who recently became a parent or lost a pregnancy. MassHealth will also be required to cover midwifery services. This legislation establishes the Board of Registration in Midwifery within the Department of Public Health, a nine-member board appointed by the Governor, charged with establishing regulations to govern the practice of midwifery and overseeing the licensure of midwives.

This legislation also creates a new grant program for non-profits or community-based health centers addressing mental health conditions, behavioral health conditions or substance use disorders for perinatal individuals. It will also establish a task force within the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to report on maternal health access and birthing patient safety.

“These investments are part of our commitment across agencies to eliminate disparities in maternal health care that have led to worse outcomes in some communities and for people of color – especially Black birthing people,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh. “We are taking specific steps in designated communities to support the most disproportionately impacted residents and help provide much needed access to equitable perinatal and postpartum care.”

“Racism has a devastating impact in public health and health care and contributes to disparities in access to care and outcomes – including in maternal health,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “The Department will continue to take the necessary steps to close the gaps in maternal health care so that families can access the care and support they need for healthy pregnancies, healthy parents, and healthy babies.”

This legislation will also direct DPH to regulate freestanding birth centers, create minimum staffing standards and encourage more centers. This legislation will also require DPH to create a new program to provide Universal postpartum home visiting services and mandate insurance covers these services.

As part of the Healey-Driscoll administration’s commitment to supporting maternal health care, late last year the administration announced that MassHealth would cover doula services for members. Since then, MassHealth has surpassed its original goal of enrolling 50 doula providers by the end of June, with more than 120 doula providers from across Massachusetts having now signed onto the agency’s doula services program. Ensuring diversity in doula providers is an intentional effort to reach all MassHealth members, respect the differences in MassHealth demographics, and advance maternal health equity.

“MassHealth is committed to ensuring families have the support they need,” said Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine. “We will continue to grow our diverse doula network to ensure members can find the doula that is right for them.”

“Expecting a child and being a parent is one of the most rewarding experiences in someone’s lifetime,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “By expanding access to physical and mental healthcare for expecting parents and new families, we are allowing people to focus more on the rewarding parts of being a parent, and less on the health concerns that too many residents face during their parentage journey. I’m thankful for the Governor’s signature, Senator Friedman’s leadership, the work of the conferees, and our partners in the House to get this across the finish line.”

“While the Commonwealth’s health care system is amongst the best in the world, inequities in maternal health remain prevalent, and certain aspects of care are woefully insufficient. That’s why the reforms included in this legislation are so important, as they will help to close racial inequities and improve birth outcomes statewide,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Governor Healey, my colleagues in the House, and our partners in the Senate for recognizing the need for action on this critical issue.”