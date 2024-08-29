BPS Announces New Leaders for ‘24-25 School Year

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston Public Schools (BPS) is proud to welcome 13 new school leaders for the 2024-25 school year. Additionally, 15 school leaders, who previously served as interim school leaders, will be leading in permanent positions. Additionally, 4 school leaders will move from their current school leader role to bring their talent to a new school and community within our district. This group of talented educators represents a diverse and experienced pool of professionals, who are ready and passionate about serving our students, staff, and families.

“I am so excited to welcome our new school leaders to the BPS community and I am confident that they will make each of our school communities stronger,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “I look forward to working with all of our amazing and dedicated School Leaders to build on the progress that our district continues to make to ensure strong academic outcomes through our focus on priority areas like Inclusive Education, Equitable Literacy, High Quality Instructional Materials, and Early College and Career pathways. This group of leaders represents the strength, hope and possibilities of our BPS community, and I cannot wait to see them make their school communities strong places that foster a love of learning among our students.

This year 19 BPS schools will welcome a new school leader to their communities, including 11 previous school leaders and 9 who will hold the position for the first time. This is one of the most diverse and highly qualified school leader groups in the history of Boston Public Schools–10 are people of color, 17 bring previous BPS teaching and leadership experience to the role, and six are fluent in a language other than English.

“School Leaders are so important to the success and growth of our school communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am thrilled to welcome these new leaders who will deliver on the promises of high-quality and equitable education we have made to our students, families, and school communities.”

Each of these leaders will play a crucial role as the district begins supporting schools with the implementation of Inclusive Education across Grades K0-K2, 7, and 9. They will also work with their schools’ Inclusion Planning Teams (IPTs) to review data and practices, as well as plans to continue expanding inclusive learning opportunities for all students. Additionally, each will be a key partner as we focus on expanding opportunities for the High-Quality Student Experience for all of our students, especially our Black and Brown students and Multilingual Learners with and without disabilities through equitable literacy, early college and career pathways expansion, and the implementation of the Long-Term Facilities Plan.

“I am proud to join Superintendent Skipper and Mayor Wu in welcoming our New School Leaders to the BPS community,” said Boston School Committee Chairperson Jeri Robinson. “Each School Leader brings unique skills and perspectives to their school community, and I know that our New School Leaders will listen, learn, and make decisions with our students and families at the forefront.

These BPS school leaders will lead the work in their schools to ensure that all students have access to High Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) that allow students to learn at grade-level standards and are culturally and linguistically responsive.

“I am so proud to welcome our new School Leaders to the BPS community,” said Monica Hall, Executive Director of Leadership Development. “I am excited to see the amazing work that they will do and I stand ready to be a resource and support them as they begin their leadership journeys in their school communities.

Brief biographies of the new BPS School Leaders for SY 24-25 follows:

Harvard-Kent

Elementary School

Ben Russell,

Interim Principal

Mr. Russell began his career in BPS as a teacher at the John F. Kennedy School in Jamaica Plain and has served at the district level as the Senior Program Director for Literacy & Curriculum Design and Assistant Director in the Department of Early Childhood. He has also served as a School Leader in BPS, leading the East Zone ELC, East Boston EEC, and the Bradley. He was one of nine leaders in the field to be appointed by Governor Romney to serve on the Board of the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care.