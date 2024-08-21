Several Items in the Navy Yard Approved at BPDA Board Meeting

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

During its meeting last week, the Boston Planning & Development Agency’s (BPDA) Board approved entering a licensing agreement, issuing a request for proposals (RFP), and inviting bids in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

The first item up for discussion was regarding the licensing agreement. Specifically, there was a request to authorize the agency’s director to enter into a licensing agreement with the General Hospital Corporation (MGH) to use Second Avenue and 13th Street in the Navy Yard.

“MGH requested to utilize our licensed portions of Second Avenue and 13th Street for lay down and staging, as well as the location of man lifts and other heavy equipment in connection with demolition and removal of a non-functioning MRI located inside building 149,” said Liz Llenas who described the agenda item to the Board.

“They will also finalize routine exterior maintenance of the building.”

Llenas noted that Second Avenue is not open to vehicular traffic, so it would not impact traffic and that MGH would coordinate with the city’s planning department and abutters.

The term of the license would begin on September 1st and expire “no later” than March 30th of 2025. Though Llenas indicated, there would be an option to extend for more 90-day terms if needed.

Ultimately, there were no questions from the Board, and the request was unanimously approved.

Next up for discussion was issuing an RFP for the redevelopment of Pier 5. Benjamin Merker, who spoke about this item, noted that there have been efforts to redevelop the pier since the 1970s and mentioned the “deteriorating condition” of the area.

Over the last eight months, through a process that included the release of a draft and gathering feedback from the community, several themes for development objectives have been included in the final RFP.

These themes are diversity, equity, and inclusion in the real estate development process, waterfront access and education, public and open space, cultural destination, sustainable and resilient development, and accessory economic development.

Merker also stated, “This RFP will not consider any proposals that include a residential use,” and “The design guidelines of this RFP will ensure that the development of the premises preserves and enhances the distinct physical character of the Charlestown Navy Yard and respect the general scale of the surrounding area.”

Moreover, Merker indicated that the expectation is to be back later this year or early next year to provide an update on submissions and eventually tentatively designate a proponent.

As with the previous topic, there were no questions from the Board, and the item was approved.

Finally, the BPDA Board discussed authorizing an invitation for bids to reconstruct the timber boardwalk at Shipyard Park.

“The existing boardwalk is past its useful life, and it is deteriorating, requiring constant upkeep from our operations team to maintain a safe walkway,” said William Epperson, who described the agenda item.

He also explained that the new boardwalk structure would be suitable for snow removal equipment like plows and have a long service life.

“The current estimate for this work is about $3 million and would be funded from the FY25 capital budget, and we look forward to returning to the board with an award recommendation in November,” said Epperson.

Again, there were no questions from the Board, and the item was approved unanimously.

To watch the BPDA Board Meeting in its entirety, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCb2kTejcIY.