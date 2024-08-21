Art in the Park 2024

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The annual Art in the Park event is set for Saturday, Septem­ber 7, with a rain date of Septem­ber 8. The event is free and open to the public, and will be at City Square Park starting at 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Shown is some of the art from artist Karla Quattrocchi at last year’s event.

Art in the Park is a popular annual art event in Charlestown’s beautiful and historic City Square Park on the Freedom Trail. Local artists and artisans display and sell their artwork and fine crafts in 30+ booths and tents. This jur­ied art event’s vendors will include traditional 2D fine arts such as painting, drawing, photography, collage, and printmaking as well as high-quality handmade crafts such as ceramics and dinnerware, glass­ware, fiber arts, handcrafted bags, and jewelry. While the event is free to attend and open to the public, all art is available for purchase from each local artist.

A Raffle Table provides a chance for guests to win small, donated works of art for the price of a low-cost raffle ticket.

Art in the Park has run for over two decades as a way to bring visual art out into the community of Charlestown for all to enjoy. It is sponsored by local businesses and corporations and the Artists’ Group of Charlestown.

The AGC wishes to thank their Sponsors whose banners will deco­rate City Square Park in 2024!

The Artists’ Group of Charles­town (AGC), a non-profit orga­nization, was founded in 1996. With grants, generous donors, and dedicated member volunteers, the AGC exists to fulfill its mission: to showcase artists’ works and to promote high-quality cultural pro­gramming for the local communi­ty. The StoveFactory Gallery and Studios are the home of the Art­ists’ Group of Charlestown, where almost all of their programming is held.