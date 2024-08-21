John Powers Announces his Candidacy for Suffolk County Civil Clerk of Courts

Civil Clerk of Courts John Powers has announces his candidacy for Suffolk County Civil Clerk of Courts. The following is his statement:

“I am writing to respectfully ask for your vote on September 3’’ for Suffolk County Civil Clerk of Courts. In 2023, I was appointed to this position by the Chief Justice of the Superior Court to fill the unexpired term of my predecessor, Michael Donovan, who retired after 42 years of service. I am now running for this position so that I can continue to serve the people of Suffolk County in this important role.

I have dedicated my career to public service, first with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and then with the Suffolk Superior Court Civil Clerk’s Office. My legal experience has provided me with a unique understanding of our courts and of those who come to us for justice. In this role, I have been committed to upholding the highest standards in our court system, ensuring that every resident of Suffolk County is treated fairly and with respect.

I am a resident of South Boston, a husband, and the proud father of two daughters. I have been an attorney for 35 years and have worked in the court system for 40 years. I understand this job because I am doing this job. I am asking for your support in the upcoming election so that I can continue to support a court system that promotes fairness and accessibility for all.

On September 3, I humbly ask that you vote John Powers for Suffolk County Clerk of Civil Clerks. Thank you.”

News in Brief

Charlestown Sprouts’ celebration

Charlestown Sprouts’ will hold their Annual Celebration on Saturday, September 14, from 9am – 1:00 pm

Celebrate a beautiful space on the Little Mystic. Enjoy family-friendly activities, culture, food, and friends.

The event is open to the public and features Live Music, Tai Chi, Giant Puppets, Art-Making and Cooking demonstrations using garden grown vegetables.

For more information contact at [email protected]

Or on their Facebook: CharlestownSprouts