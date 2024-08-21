Boston Wastewater Data Shows Summer Spike in COVID-19

The average level of SARS-CoV-2 in Boston wastewater has more than doubled in July as compared to the citywide average in May. SARS-CoV-2 wastewater levels are currently classified as “high” or “very high” in the neighborhoods of Roxbury, Mattapan, Allston/Brighton, Back Bay, and Roslindale/West Roxbury. While the average level of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater was 163% higher in July as compared to May, they are trending downward. BPHC tracks COVID-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in wastewater and makes these reports available online twice weekly.

The concentration of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater approximates community transmission levels and provides a better understanding of the spread of infection in neighborhoods across the city than currently available testing data. Increases in SARS-CoV-2 concentration in wastewater also precede clinical illness and help predict future hospitalizations. In July, hospitalizations increased by 62% as compared to hospitalizations in May.

“Tracking wastewater is one of the best tools that we have to monitor spread of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, in our neighborhoods in Boston,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Respiratory viruses continue to be a serious concern, so we suggest that residents monitor their risk, follow recommended precautions and get the updated vaccinations when they are available.”

The BPHC encourages everyone ages six months and older to receive the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their community when it becomes available in the upcoming weeks. Staying up to date on vaccines is important for everyone. Furthermore, we suggest that everyone six months and older receive an annual influenza (flu) vaccination. For RSV vaccination, we suggest that people 75 or older, or between 60-74 with heart or lung disease or living in a nursing home, get the single dose of RSV vaccine if they have not received it previously. Parents and pregnant people should speak to their healthcare provider regarding RSV prevention in infants, young children, and during pregnancy.

To help protect yourself and others the Boston Public Health Commission recommends the following:

• If you develop symptoms of respiratory viral illness like fever, chills, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, stay home and away from others.

• Wear a mask if you must leave the house while sick.

• Continue masking for 5 days after your symptoms have improved and have no fever for 24 hours.

• Wear a mask If you are at high risk of severe illness.

• Have COVID-19 rapid test kits available at home to test if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Pharmacies are currently the best place to purchase COVID-19 rapid test kits.

• Seek treatment from a trusted healthcare provider if you test positive for COVID-19 or flu and are at high risk for severe disease and/or illness.

• Practicing good hygiene by covering coughs and sneezes, washing or sanitizing hands often.

• Regularly disinfect and clean high-touch surfaces.

• Increase indoor ventilation and air circulation; even cracking open a window helps increase airflow.

These precautions are especially important to protect those most at risk for severe illness, including those over 65 and people with weakened immune systems

For more information on upcoming COVID and flu vaccines, residents are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, visit a local pharmacy, or visit the CDC’s Vaccine Finder to find an accessible vaccine clinic.