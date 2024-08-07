Mayor Wu Announces a Season of Free Festivals 

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Offices of Arts and Culture announced a vibrant lineup of free arts and cultural events coming to City Hall Plaza. These events will highlight Boston’s diverse artistic community, offer essential support and performance spaces for local artists, and enhance City Hall Plaza as a vibrant and inclusive gathering spot for all residents.

“Our vision is for City Hall Plaza to be a bustling center for the arts,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The Plaza was designed to be filled with residents from all over the City, and these arts and cultural events are a wonderful opportunity to see the space in full bloom. I encourage all residents to come and engage with your fellow Bostonians, and celebrate our artistic community at the Plaza in the coming months.”

The season features a diverse array of events, from a dynamic hip-hop festival to an interactive light art installation, and a night of salsa.

“Our goal for City Hall Plaza activations this year is to take up space both literally and metaphorically,” said Billy Dean Thomas, City Hall Plaza Engagement Director. “We will be focusing on placemaking and have more recurring programs to build stronger community partnerships beyond a single event.”

In addition to curating these programs, the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture has provided $461,500 in grants to artists and organizations, enabling them to produce over 25 distinct events.

The lineup includes:

GLD FSTVL – August 10

This annual festival celebrates hip-hop culture with live music performances, DJ sets, and dance by both regional and national artists, promoting inclusivity and celebrating Black culture through music, art, and food.

5 Days of Chess: August 11

A free, all-ages series offering workshops led by Boston-based chess masters and an unrated chess tournament open to the public.

“if you can Feel it, you can Speak it”: August 11, September 15, October 13

An open mic series dedicated to the voices of LGBTQIA2+ communities of color and allies, featuring performances, free food, and music.

Fiesta en la Plaza: September 15, 19, and 27

A three-day series of events celebrating Latinx heritage organized by Ágora Cultural Architects. The Fiesta kicks off with music and dancing with Puerto Rican singer Fabiola Méndez and her trio, the band of Columbian artist Manuela Sánchez Goubert, and the MetaMovements dance group. The second event features Afro-Latin film and a dialogue with Afro-Latino artists in Boston. The series will close with Cuban salsa led by the Clave & Blues Band and instruction by the dancers of El Bonche.

Commonwealth Fest: October 12

Pioneered by Dorchester’s Cousin Stizz, this hip-hop festival celebrates both local and national artists, reflecting Boston’s diverse cultural tapestry and providing a platform for local talent. More than just an event, it’s a cultural movement that connects Boston’s distinct cultural identity with a broader audience, providing a stage for local talent to gain wider recognition and acclaim.

To launch the season, the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture hosted 617 Day with WERS Boston, 88.9FM, celebrating Boston’s rich music and artistry. The day featured music performances highlighting local artists in Folk, Rock, R&B, and Soul. Additionally, This is America presents Slam Theatre, took over the Plaza in July, featuring an evening of 10-minute plays, multimedia dance, spoken word, and improvisational jazz exploring themes of love, friendship, and what it means to be an American.

“Visioning Future Fest has been an incredible opportunity to not only transform City Hall Plaza, but also highlight the incredible multimedia work that is being made in our city and beyond,” said Maria Finkelmeier, Artist and Creative Director of FUTURE FEST. “The plaza as a platform to perform and share art is the best sandbox we could ask for, there are so many hidden nooks and stages, we can’t wait for you all to be a part of it.”

Jha D Amazi, Founder & Co-Host of if you can Feel it, you can Speak it Open Mic, added, “We’re hyped to bring the FiSi [Feel it, Speak it] vibes to City Hall Plaza – the location and access allows us to welcome so many more people into our open mic family!”

Like many arts organizations, if you can Feel it, you can Speak it lost their performance space due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last summer marked the first season that the newly renovated City Hall Plaza was open to the public for events and programming. The Mayor’s Office and Arts and Culture brought over 10,000 people to the plaza in 2023 and hopes to welcome even more this year.

To learn more, visit boston.gov/cityhallplaza.