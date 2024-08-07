DiDomenico Celebrates Passage of the HERO Act

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Last week, the Massachusetts Legislature passed An Act Honoring, Empowering and Recognizing Our Service Members and Veterans (HERO Act), legislation designed to boost support for hundreds of thousands of individuals across the state who have served in the United States military, including nearly 30,000 women veterans and thousands of LGBTQ+ veterans.

“I am excited to see this bill passed through both the House and Senate so we can invest in benefits and services that will improve lives for Veterans in my district and our state who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “The HERO Act demonstrates our support for Veterans from all backgrounds by expanding our health care benefits and support services for service members and their families as well as bolstering initiatives to study PTSD and mental health treatments for Veterans across the state. I am grateful to Senate President Spilka and Senator John Velis for moving this essential package through legislative process.”

This compromise legislation increases and simplifies benefits and opportunities, modernizes services, and promotes inclusivity for Massachusetts veterans while reaffirming the Commonwealth’s commitment to recognizing and serving all service members and their families. It increases benefits for disabled veterans and Gold Star family members, bolsters new and existing initiatives for municipalities and businesses to support veterans, creates comprehensive services for active-duty service members and military families, expands the scope of the Veterans Equality Review Board, updates the Chapter 115 definition of a veteran to expand eligibility, and codifies medical, behavioral health, and dental benefits.

Further, it establishes new recognitions for military service in the Commonwealth and requires several working groups to review post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans, mental health treatments for veterans, and overall quality of life for veterans in Massachusetts. A compromise having passed the Legislature, the bill now goes to the Governor’s desk for her signature.