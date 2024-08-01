Charlestown Preservation Society Biennial House Tour set for Sept. 21

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On September 21,The Charlestown Preservation Society Biennial House Tour will be held.

The Charlestown Preservation Society House Tour was first organized in the late 1970’s and has become a cherished neighborhood event. The tour showcases restored and renovated homes throughout our neighborhood, celebrating Charlestown’s rich architectural history and storied character.

Over the last 40-years, residents have generously opened their homes and buildings on a crisp fall Saturday to celebrate a long tradition of preservation in Charlestown.

The event provides an inside look at homeowners renovations and designs and highlights the tremendous efforts made to preserve and protect our environment and neighborhood culture.

One of the joys of walking around Charlestown is the endless sense of discovery. The private houses and public spaces you’ll see range from grand mansions to restored traditional row houses. You will experience a happy mix of styles as you travel on some of Charlestown’s oldest streets. While most of the homes were built in the nineteenth century, they have been remodeled to accommodate how families live today. You will see how today’s homeowners have turned yesterday’s nooks and crannies into comfortable living spaces while maintaining the integrity of their houses.

Leave the event with an appreciation for historic homes and inspiration for creative design

Tickets for the event go on sale August 1. All proceeds benefit the Charlestown Preservation Society, further enabling our mission of protecting our historic architecture and landscapes, advocating for preservation, guiding responsible development, and educating people about the unique character of our community.

For more information, visit: https://cps-ris.org/walking-tours/bi-annual-house-tour/.