Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Orlando awarded BS in Biology degree

Dominic Orlando of Charlestown was awarded a BS in Biology degree during Salve Regina University’s 74th commencement.

Salve Regina President Kelli Armstrong conferred 503 bachelor’s degrees, 271 master’s degrees and 22 doctoral degrees to members of the Class of 2024. In total, this year’s graduating class was the University’s largest ever at 823.

In presenting the Commencement address, renowned author, scholar and policy analyst Susan Eisenhower spoke to graduates in the context of Salve’s focus on mercy leadership and service. “As you begin your post-graduation journey, embrace the unexpected — even the assignments that may at first disappoint you. Learn from them. Reflect on them. Don’t shortchange yourself by living so fast and ambitiously that you miss the enduring lessons that come every day, no matter what job or assignment. You will be the better for it, as will everyone who will come to depend on you.”

Eisenhower’s recent book, “How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions,” has earned critical acclaim nationally and internationally, highlighting the qualities of successful leadership demonstrated by her grandfather, President Dwight D. Eisenhower. She is the founder of the Eisenhower Group, Inc., a Washington D.C.-based consulting company, and Chairman Emeritus at the Eisenhower Institute. Eisenhower has been a Fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics and a Distinguished Fellow at the Nixon Center, now called The Center for the National Interest.

In offering his congratulations, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) said, “I am confident that all of you in the Class of 2024 will make your own mark and serve a purpose higher than yourself. Today more than ever, our world needs your combination of knowledge, talent and, most of all, mercy.”

Tan Named to Spring 2024 Dean’s List at Stonehill College

Felix Tan, a member of the Class of 2024 from Charlestown, has been named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.

Charlestown students named to Dean’s List

Ruo Y. Wu, of Charlestown, was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2024 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Lakus Earns Bachelor’s Degree

Matthew Lakus of Charlestown graduated from Nazareth University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Leadership during the 97th Commencement ceremony on campus at the Golisano Training Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

McGInley Earns Dean’s List Honors from Emerson College

Charles McGInley of Charlestown, earned Dean’s List list honors from Emerson College for the Spring 2024 Semester.

The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

McGInley is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a member of the Class of 2024.

