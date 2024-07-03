MassDOT Advises Travelers to Plan Ahead for Busy Fourth of July Travel 

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to plan ahead and expect increased volumes of traffic for the Fourth of July holiday period. If traveling, MassDOT recommends utilizing “real time” travel tools, checking holiday schedules for public transportation, and planning trip departure times and routes based on available information.

“With the upcoming Fourth of July holiday approaching, we’re encouraging drivers to plan ahead and make use of MassDOT resources when planning holiday travel,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Travelers should also be aware that the monthlong closure of the Sumner Tunnel will begin on Friday, July 5, and are encouraged to consult MassDOT materials on detours and mitigation options. All of us at MassDOT wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July holiday.”

All Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices are closed on Thursday, July 4, including Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) customer service locations. Many RMV transactions can be done online: www.mass.gov/RMV.

In addition, any resident who is a member of AAA can also make appointments at AAA locations for some Registry transactions.

The Sumner Tunnel in Boston will be closed seven days a week, from Friday, July 5 to Monday, August 5. During this time, traffic will be diverted through other signed detour routes. This information can be found on the project website at www.mass.gov/sumner-tunnel

Using traffic data, MassDOT has created a traffic forecast for the holiday weekend. Wednesday, July 3 is expected to be the busiest travel day. On Thursday,

July 4, drivers are encouraged to avoid morning travel, with traffic expected to be lighter in the evening. On Friday, July 5, traffic is expected to be heaviest mid-day. On Saturday, July 6, traffic is expected to be heaviest in the morning. Traffic is expected to be heaviest mid-day on Sunday, July 7.

In addition, the MBTA has released the following information:

On Thursday, July 4, bus, subway, ferry, Commuter Rail and RIDE trips will be fare free after 9:30 p.m.

Subway:

The Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines will operate a modified Saturday schedule until 3:00 p.m. After 3:00 p.m., all lines will operate a regular weekday schedule.

Bus and Silver Line: All routes will operate a Sunday schedule.

Commuter Rail: All lines will operate a weekend schedule.

Passengers should note that all last Commuter Rail trains leaving North Station and South Station will be held for 30 minutes after the close of the fireworks before making final return trips.

The RIDE: All RIDE services will operate a Sunday schedule.

Ferry:

The Hingham/Hull/Logan Ferry will run on a Saturday schedule.

The Charlestown Ferry will run on a weekend schedule.

The East Boston Ferry will run on a weekend schedule.

The Lynn Ferry will run on a weekend schedule.

The Winthrop/Quincy Ferry will not operate.

The CharlieCard Store will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

The I-93 Boston-Quincy High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane will deploy early for the holiday, opening at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, and 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. The HOV lane will not be deployed on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5, and will return to normal deployment times on Monday, July 8.

Non-emergency roadwork will be restricted outside of fixed work zones starting at 5:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, through 9:00 p.m. Monday, July 8.

For those flying through Boston Logan International Airport, Massport is expecting an increase in passengers around the holiday weekend. Travelers are urged to use public transportation and HOV modes, such as the MBTA’s Blue and Silver Line, (free from Logan), and Logan Express. For those driving to and from the airport, please add an extra two hours of travel time. Drivers are asked to use the Cell Phone Lots until the traveler is ready for pick up at the curb by a terminal. Passengers can download the free FlyLogan app to access information about the airport, flight status, purchase Logan Express tickets, reserve parking, among other services.

For more information about Logan Airport, please visit https://www.massport.com/logan-airport.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.