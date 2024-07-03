Local Student Earns Academic Honors

Local Students Graduate From College of the Holy Cross

Holy Cross celebrated 751 bachelor of arts degree recipients at its 178th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 24 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Dr. Laurie Leshin, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and former president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2024 and received an honorary degree.

In her remarks, Leshin spoke about the forward-looking, visionary pioneers who have paved the way for space exploration success throughout the years, and stressed the importance of being audacious and pushing boundaries.

“So this is my challenge to you, Class of 2024 – to dare mighty things together,” said Leshin. “You certainly inherit an imperfect world. A planet, a society, with flaws. But I have faith in you.

“You have the vision. You have the intelligence and the drive. And if you can you think big, pursue audacious ideas, and do so with passion and commitment, mind-blowing things are possible.”

In addition to Leshin, Holy Cross also awarded an honorary degree to Rev. Paul F. Harman, S.J., a longtime Holy Cross administrator who played a key role in the College’s transition to coeducation 50 years ago.

The following local students earned degrees:

Elizabeth Griffith, of Charlestown, Magna Cum Laude

Nicole Soto-Guerrero, of Charlestown.

Tan Graduates From Stonehill College

Felix Tan of Charlestown, was among 625 students to process at Stonehill College’s 73rd Commencement on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

During the ceremony, Ed Cooley ‘94, head coach of the Georgetown University men’s basketball team, gave the keynote address. The speaker also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree alongside Br. Paul Bednarczyk, C.S.C. ‘80, superior general of the Congregation of Holy Cross, and Jean MacCormack, former chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and former president of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.

For more information about Commencement, visit Stonehill College’s website.

Gwendolyn Amico Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Gwendolyn Amico of Charlestown, Massachusetts, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Amico was initiated at Salem State University.

Amico is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

