NEW Health Participates in Mass League’s Community Health Center Day at the State House

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) participated in Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers' Community Health Center Day at the State House on Tuesday, June 4th. NEW Health was among dozens of non-profits and health centers educating legislators, state officials and the community on the importance of health and hygiene. The focus at the NEW Health table was dental hygiene, showcasing NEW Health services such as implant restorations. Dental Director Erika Omansky and Dental Practice Administrator Laura Rivas were joined by other NEW Health staff members to speak with people about their services including oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, root planting and more. Pamphlets, hand sanitizer, pill containers, toothbrushes and toothpaste were also provided to attendees. Dental products and machines such as a scanner and whitening strips were on display. In addition to dental services, NEW Health also provides primary medical care, along with vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health is a 2023 Health Center Quality Leader (HCQL), the only Massachusetts health center to receive a Gold badge from the Health Resources and Services Administration, among the top 10% of health centers nationwide.

NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.