USS Constitution to go Underway in Honor of Women Veterans

USS Constitution is scheduled to go underway from Charlestown Navy Yard, Mass. on Friday, 14 June, at 10:00 a.m.

USS Constitution will be closed in the morning and reopen to the public for tours following the underway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The underway will honor women veterans and will include a 21-gun salute viewable from Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m.

USS Constitution will fire an additional 17-gun salute as she passes the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston, the former site of Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where USS Constitution was built and launched on Oct. 21, 1797.

USS Constitution’s cruise will be viewable from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for public visitation.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State.

She played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in 33 at sea engagements with opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.