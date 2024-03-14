St. John School Announces New Head of School

St. John School, a prominent institution in the heart of the North End of Boston, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Annmarie Quezada as its first-ever Head of School. This new position has been created to steer St. John School towards new horizons in faith-based learning and educational excellence.

Ms. Quezada brings a wealth of experience to St. John School, having served in various educational leadership roles over her career. She has led Catholic, private, and urban schools. Most recently, she held the position of Head of School at Mother Caroline Academy where she was dedicated to providing a Catholic education rooted in a strong mission to help young people immerse themselves in social justice and contribute to the greater good of our world.

As St. John School embarks on this exciting new chapter, Annmarie will play a pivotal role in enhancing the school’s commitment to providing a nurturing and challenging educational environment. She will join with our current principal, Ms. Claire Cassidy, to fortify the school’s mission to offer a rigorous, Catholic education that prepares students not only academically but also spiritually for the challenges of the modern world.

“Ms. Quezada’s track record of inspirational leadership and her deep commitment to faith-based education aligns perfectly with the values and vision of St. John School,” said Sr. Marian Batho, Co-Chair of the Board of Specified Jurisdiction at St. John School. “We are confident that under her leadership, our school will continue to grow and excel in developing young minds and hearts in our Catholic setting.”

The school community will have an opportunity to meet and welcome Ms. Quezada at the all-school Mass on March 8 at 8:15 a.m. in St. Leonard Church followed by a meet-and-greet session for parents at St. John School.

“I am honored and excited to join the St. John School community,” said Ms. Quezada. “I look forward to building on the school’s rich legacy and working collaboratively with staff, students, and parents to create a bright and impactful future for our students.”

For more information about St. John School or to schedule an interview with Annmarie Quezada, please contact Charlie Drane of ElevatEd Consulting at [email protected].

Nestled in the heart of the North End, St. John School has been educating children for over 125 years; some of our students represent the third generation in their family to attend. The warm and caring environment of our school is regularly something that visitors comment on whenever spending time here.

Our dedicated and hardworking teachers ensure that students feel cared for and their needs are being supported. Teachers challenge students daily to grow academically, socially, and spiritually. The academic curriculum at St. John School is structured to challenge all learners through critical thinking, student collaboration, and problem-solving.

Our graduates move on to the finest high schools in the Boston area and we are thrilled when they return and share their news of continued success.