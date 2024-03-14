News Briefs

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

On Saturday night April 27 non-profit “e” inc. will once again regale visitors with our annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival out of Nevada City, California.

Wild and Scenic is a wonderful evening of foods, fantastic films, and fulfilling ideas.

Come join us for wonderful stories of hope and resilience, as we learn about the many ways individuals and groups are working to make a difference for the planet.

Doors open at 6:30 as we meet old friends, learn new concepts, take chances at the silent auction, while also being feted with foods and sweets from Bakers Best.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite for the Boston Wild and Scenic Film Festival program. The event will be held at Atlantic Wharf on Congress St. in Boston.

Hope to see you there!

Eventbrite link for tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/e-inc-presents-wild-and-scenic-film-festival-tickets.