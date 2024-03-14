CNC Meeting Dates

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Wednesday, March 27, The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person public meeting at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, on Wednesday, March 27, at 7 PM. The sole agenda item is the proposed development of the Austin Street /Rutherford parking lots located between Bunker Hill Community College and City Square. A presentation by the project proponents, Trinity Financial, will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the project.