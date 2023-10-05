Artists’ Group of Charlestown Presents Their Fall 2023 Exhibition, Wild New England: Captivating Expressions of Nature Nearby

On October 6, the StoveFactory Gallery on 523 Medford Street, Charlestown, continues their 2023 programming with their Fall 2023 Exhibition with Wild New England: Captivating Expressions of Nature Nearby. According to the Jurors, AGC Member, James Heskett, Gallery Chair, Julie Alailima and AGC President Emerita Dara Pannebaker, Wild New England will include a body of work of art from all forms of media.

Wild New England aims to entice the viewer using the flora and fauna of New England in exciting, dynamic and unexpected forms. More than 200 submissions from almost 60 artists in an open and public call for art were considered. The Jurors were charged with the difficult task of reviewing every art submission, and helped ensure that the pieces in the exhibition fit in the theme of the show and were high quality.

Wild New England opens with a reception on Friday, October 6, from 5–8 p.m. It will continue to run the following Saturdays and Sundays October 7 and 8, 14 and 15, and 21 and 22, from 12–5 p.m.

The StoveFactory Gallery is a 950-square foot space in a renovated 19th century factory building with exposed beam ceilings, white walls, and windows.

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC), a non-profit organization, was founded in 1996. With grants, generous donors, and dedicated member volunteers, the AGC exists to fulfill its mission: to showcase artists’ works and to promote high-quality cultural programming for the local community. The StoveFactory Gallery and Studios are the home of the Artists’ Group of Charlestown, where almost all of their programming is held.