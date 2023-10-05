Charlestown Neighborhood Council Calendar

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Thursday, October 12, 2023, 7 p.m.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at the Mary Colbert Apartments, 20 Devens Street, Charlestown. The sole agenda item will be the

10 Thompson Square redevelopment. A presentation by the project proponents will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the proposed project.

2023 Fall General Meetings Schedule: All meetings are in person – there is no hybrid option at this time. Guests and presentations will be announced closer to the meeting dates. CNC Committee meetings are scheduled on an as-needed basis by the committee chairs and will be announced on CNC02129.org, Facebook, Instagram, and in the Charlestown Patriot-Bridge.

• November 9, 2023, THURSDAY, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St. Charlestown MA 02129.

• December 5, 2023, Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St. Charlestown MA 02129.

“The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold a regular election on Saturday, December 2, 2023 for all eight (8) of the council’s at-large seats. Nomination papers with instructions will be available on Friday, October 6, 2023 for download at CNC02129.org, by email request to [email protected], and for pick-up in the Charlestown BPL Branch. Completed nomination papers must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than October 23, 2023. If elected, the term will be for three (3) years beginning in January 2024. Details and updates at CNC02129.org.

We hope that you will take this opportunity to represent your neighbors, promote the well-being of Charlestown and its people, and ensure neighborhood participation in municipal affairs. If you are not running, please vote in support of your neighbors who are asking to represent you!”