Hood Park Holds Topping-Off Ceremony For 100 Hood Park Drive

Special to the Bridge

Hood Park LLC, Catamount Management Corporation, Lee Kennedy Company and Trademark Partners, rcently celebrated the topping off of 100 Hood Park Drive. Women and men from the building trades and greater Charlestown community were invited to sign the ceremonial beam, marking completion of vertical construction on the project. 100 Hood Park Drive will serve as an anchor for Hood Park, a 20-acre, Class A urban campus located in the heart of Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood that will include 1.8M square feet of office and laboratory space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 335 residential units upon completion.

A crane lifts the final beacm to be placed on the 100 Hood Park Drive development.

Shown in the photo above during the Topping Off ceremony are Jason Edic, Lee Kennedy, Maxine Grant, Lee Kennedy, Ty Trebbe, Lee Kennedy, Moe Hassan, Lee Kennedy, Dan Trabucco, Lee Kennedy, Alfredo Barros, Lee Kennedy, Heath Dinsmore, Lee Kennedy, Tom Leclerc, Lee Kennedy, Jeff Orason, Lee Kennedy, Chris Kaneb, Hood Park LLC, David Buchanan, Lee Kennedy and Steve Kaneb, Catamount Management Group.

With immediate proximity to Kendall Square, Assembly Row and several MBTA Orange Line Stations, Hood Park has quickly become Boston’s next life science cluster, attracting leading life science companies such as Bluebird Bio, Mori, Solid Biosciences, Indigo, and Advent Technologies and serving as a catalyst for continued life science investment in the area. Current and future tenants and visitors of all ages enjoy access to the campus’ pedestrian friendly local retail vendors, which include Landry’s Bicycles, Tradesman Coffee Shop and Lounge, The Handle Bar, Element Hair Salon and Spa, and Boston Veterinary Clinic. Hood Park’s vibrant on-site amenity base includes over an acre of publicly accessible green space and frequent on-site community events including a beer garden held in partnership with Aeronaut Brewing every Thursday during summer months and an inaugural Spring Fest held May 13th that saw over 500 people from the Charlestown community in attendance.

Designed by Cambridge-based design firm SMAA, 100 Hood Park Drive’s existing 7-story mixed use building was completed in 2020 and is comprised of 61,139 SF of lab on the second floor, a 900-space garage with 50 EV chargers, and approximately 40,000 SF of ground level retail. Today’s topping off celebrates the tower addition of 100 Hood Park Drive, which will add 5 stories of office and laboratory space totaling 186,000 RSF with floor plates averaging 37,000 RSF-capable of providing a 60/40 lab split. Once complete, the building will be 13 stories and total over 287,000 RSF of lab, office and retail.

“Strategically situated just north of Downtown Boston and east of Kendall Square, 100 Hood Park Drive is the perfect home for a life science company looking to join Hood Park’s diverse ecosystem of innovative companies, academic institutions, and curated retail,” said Chris Kaneb, Manager of Hood Park LLC. “We are grateful for the hard work of the individuals at every stage of the development process-from design to construction, who have made our vision for the Hood Park neighborhood come to life.”

