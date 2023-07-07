Community Meeting Planned for Clougherty Pool Project on July 11

The Boston Centers for Youth and Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services will be holding a community meeting on Tuesday, July 11, to receive updates about the BCYF Clougherty Pool demolition that will start this summer and also review renderings of the interior finishes of the bathhouse and pool deck. The meeting will be held remotely at 6:00 p.m. The link to join the meeting is: Bit.ly/BCYFCloughertyDesignMeeting3_July2023

BCYF is committed to a transparent, inclusive community process as we meet to establish the design features the community would like to see in the renovated pool and bathhouse. The Clougherty is targeted to open summer of 2024 with temporary facilities. The bathhouse is planned to open in summer 2025. The City recently launched a Resilient Buildings Plan to ensure that moving forward we can better keep up with maintenance work and prevent prolonged closures of the facilities our families depend on.

Interpretation, translation, and disability accommodation services are available to you at no cost. If you need them, please contact Niall Murphy at [email protected] by June 30. Two meetings regarding the pool’s renovation have been held already. Find past meeting presentations, and a recording from the second meeting at Boston.gov/BCYF-Clougherty-Pool.