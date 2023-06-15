Sprouts Community Garden Welcomes All to Its Annual Celebration

The Charlestown Sprouts Community Garden is opening its space to the public to celebrate another year of building infrastructure, community, and knowledge of growing food on Saturday, June 17. The party will include a wide range of fun activities, culture, and refreshments. It is free and open to the public.

Charlestown Sprouts’ Annual Celebration will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and will feature Tai Chi at 10:00 am in Chinese and English, hands on learning-to-fish at 11:00 am, and community art and cooking demonstrations beginning at 12:00 pm. Additionally, there will be scavenger hunts throughout the event as well at a fishing derby.

The Celebration is definitely drawing excitement from among gardener families. According to Megan Popp, a Sprouts gardener since 2012, “Our community and our waterfront location are some of the things that make Sprouts such an amazing place.” Megan, who is also the Clerk of Charlestown Sprouts added, “This celebration will really highlight those unique aspects of our garden through activities like Tai Chi, fishing and cooking demonstrations.”

Charlestown Sprouts was organized in the 1990s, originally serving children and youth at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club. It moved to its current location on Terminal Street in 1997, incorporated in 1998, and is a federally recognized charitable organization. Currently Sprouts has 68 gardening spaces for families. Sprouts members work collectively to maintain the garden’s public area and infrastructure but most grow food individually. Its mission is to be a welcoming natural space in the city that brings together diverse people of all ages to grow, harvest, share, and eat healthy food.

In past years, Sprouts has activated the garden and surrounding area with Chinese lion dancers, Kung Fu demonstrations, Dragon Boat paddling exhibitions, and gardening. This year there will be more hands-on activities and a larger focus on the Little Mystic Channel. “I’m so excited to celebrate the things that make Sprouts special with other gardeners and the rest of Charlestown,” said Ms. Popp.

Any updates to Sprouts’ Annual Celebration will be posted on their Facebook page at facebook.com/charlestownsprouts.

Residents interested in being added to the Charlestown Sprouts garden plot wait list should contact 617-669-4509 or email [email protected].