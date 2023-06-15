News Briefs

Coffee with a Cop Coming June 16 to Starbucks

The Boston Police Department will be hosting Coffee with a Cop on Friday, June 16, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Starbucks at 1 Thompson Square.

There will be no agenda for or speeches given at this event; instead, it’s just an opportunity to ask questions of and get to know officers in the neighborhood. Starbucks will provide the complimentary coffee, and guests will receive a free BPD travel mug.

For more information, call the Neighborhood Watch Unit at 617-343-4345.

BPD Community Meeting Set for June 19 at A-15 headquarters

The new District commander of A-1/15 , Captain Sean Martin, will be hosting a community meeting on Monday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m. at District A-15, 20 Vine St . Charlestown. All are welcome.

Garden Tour of Historic Charlestown

Come and explore gardens in historic Charlestown Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Nestled behind stately brick facades and tidy clapboard homes, these gardens are hidden oases of beauty and calm. The tour starts at Gardens for Charlestown (499 Main Street), where you will pick up your guidebook. Tour tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of the event.

Raffle. There will be several amazing prizes to raffle off the day of the Garden Tour. If you purchase raffle tickets online, you will be provided them in person at the Gardens on June 17. Raffle tickets are $1.