Griffiths Elected to MassCPAs Board of Directors

The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MassCPAs) announced that Molly Griffiths was elected to its Board of Directors for its 2023-2024 fiscal year, which began May 1.

Griffiths, a Charlestown resident, is northeast HR leader at RSM US LLP’s Boston office, where she supports all aspects of HR management, including talent and performance management, career development, employee relations, compensation planning, reward/recognition and retention. RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services to the middle market with over 17,000 professionals across the U.S. and Canada and a global presence in 123 countries.

MassCPAs Board of Directors is a group of 19 elected members that sets policies, manages programs and oversees activities that benefit the 11,500-member organization and accounting profession in Massachusetts.

“MassCPAs Board of Directors is an exceptional and diverse group of individuals that will have a profound impact on defining the Society’s priorities and propelling the accounting profession forward in Massachusetts,” said Amy Pitter, MassCPAs president and CEO. “I am thrilled to have Molly on the board and know that her valuable contributions and leadership will benefit the Society, our community and the profession in the coming year.”

Griffiths began her career in public accounting in RSM’s assurance practice, primarily serving Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and commercial clients. Alongside her unwavering dedication to her work, she actively spearheads multiple human capital and other strategic initiatives at a national level, diligently driving progress and fostering growth. In recognition of her exceptional leadership qualities, Griffiths assumes a pivotal role as a board member for both RSM’s Boston Charitable Foundation and the “Harvard-Kent Partnership.”