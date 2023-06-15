News

Charlestown Neighborhood Council Calendar

CNC Development Committee Meeting for 10-12 Thompson Sq., Thursday, June  29, Mary Colbert Apartments, 20 Devens St., 7 p.m. 

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at  7 p.m. in the ground floor community room at the Mary Colbert Apartments, 20 Devens Street, Charlestown. The entrance to the community room is off Prescott Street. The sole agenda item will be a proposal for the construction of a new, four story,  mixed use building at 10 Thompson Sq. consisting of retail space on the first floor, 12 residential apartment units above, and no on-site parking.  A presentation by the project proponents will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the proposed project.  Please check cnc02129.org for updates.

