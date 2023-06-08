Teamsters Local 25 Awards $10,000 Grant to Special Townies

The Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund provided $400,000 in grants to organizations that support individuals and families affected by autism. The funds were raised at the 2023 Teamsters Local 25 Gala for Autism, which was the union’s most successful autism fundraiser yet. Among the beneficiaries is Special Townies, which received a $10,000 grant to support its mission. The Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund hosts the largest annual autism fundraiser of its kind in New England, having raised more than $7 million to support autism organizations since it was founded in 2006.

Special Townies is a non-profit organization that works with autistic and special needs youth in the community of Charlestown. The program provides activities throughout the year for these children and their families.

“Teamsters Local 25 is pleased to support organizations who are doing the important work necessary to help people living with autism. Our mission is to break down the barriers that can prevent people having access to support services, employment and training opportunities, educational resources, and so much more. I am extremely proud that the Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund and our team that makes it all happen had its most successful year ever, providing critical funds to enhance the quality of life for people and families affected by autism,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Thomas G. Mari.

The Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund has supported nearly 100 organizations and projects since its inception. The goal of the Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund is to improve the quality of life for people and families affected by autism. Local 25 is dedicated to increasing awareness of autism and the unique challenges of families who live with it every day. The Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund is committed to supporting these families by helping them find the resources they need and by funding advocacy programs, as well as educational therapeutic, and recreational opportunities. To learn more about the Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund, please visit www.TeamstersLocal25autism.com.