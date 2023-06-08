2023 Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Roster

This information is printed as an informational guide only.
The parade lineup is subject to change by the parade committee.
Battle of Bunker Hill Parade
June 11, 2023 12:30 P.M.
Sponsored by The Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee
Arthur L. Hurley, General Chairman
Under auspices of City of Boston
Honorable Michelle Wu, Mayor
Official Roster
Chief Marshal
Billie J. Farrell
Commanding Officer
U.S.S. Constitution
Parade Adjutant: Arthur L. Hurley
Past Commander, J. W. Conway Bunker Hill Post 26,
The American Legion
Honorary Chief Marshals
Honorable Michele Wu, Mayor of Boston
Honorable Sal DiDomenico, Member, Massachusetts Senate
Honorable Daniel Ryan, Member, Massachusetts House of Representatives
Honorable Gabriela Coletta, Boston City Council
Michael Creasey, Superintendent, Boston National Historical Park
Honorable James Collins
Honorable Dennis Kearney
Honorable Richard A. Voke, Esq.
Honorable Eugene O’Flaherty, Esq.
Chaplain:
Rev. Daniel Mahoney
Former Pastor St. Francis De Sales Roman Catholic Church
Assistant Chaplains
Rev. John Sheridan
Pastor St. Mary and St. Catherine of Siena And St. Francis de Sales Catholic Community
JD Mangrum, Pastor
Christ Church, Charlestown
Parade Coordinators:
Brandon Jackson
Don Haska
Maureen Gannon
Sam Morris
Michael Kelliher
JD Mangrum
Bill Durette
Dick Forrester
Dan Noonan
Kathleen Noonan
John Landrum
Tom Zion
Bill Shay
Military Support Committee:
Commander B.J.Farrell,
U.S. Navy
CWO-3 Daniel A. Doherty,
U.S, Coast Guard
Daniel Noonan
Thomas White
Paul Morceau
Patrick Langan
Samuel Morris
Arthur Hurley
John Landrum
Veterans Participation Committee
William Durette
Daniel Sheehan
Joseph Zuffante
Daniel Noonan
Richard Brennan
Steve Fabiano
Jamie McLaughlin
First Responders Committee
Robert O’Toole
Dick Forrester
Steve Fabiano
Colonial Militia Committee
Tom Coots
Paul Lane
Rick Young
Community Fund Raising
Committee
Daniel “Doc” Sheehan and Roseann Sheehan
Kathleen Noonan, Lisa Collins, Kelli Forbes, Katie Gill, Mary Gillen, Erin Woods
Melissa Brennan, Suzanne Fogarty, Peggy Ann Gallagher
Carolyn Shannon. Janet Sullivan, Sean Boyle, Robbie Marcella, Aileen Gorman, Erica Walsh, Nick Morash, Patty Kelley,
Brittany Busa, Meghan Collins,
Ronnie Doe
All Roads Lead To Charlestown Committee
Honorary Staff
John P. Comer, Past National Commander, American Legion
Michael Cox, Commissioner BPD
Paul Burke, Commissioner BFD
Robert Santiago, Commissioner Boston Veteran Services
Giant Balloons by
StarBound Entertainment
The Battle Of Bunker Hill Parade
Formation of Parade
Boston Fire Department
District 3
Engine 50
Engine 32
Ladder 9
Ladder 2
Ladder 14
Chief Marshal’s Element
Formation area: Vine Street
Chief Marshal
Commander Billie J. Farrell
U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard and Marchers
US Navy Band, Northeast
Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee Staff
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu
Honorary Chief Marshall
Sal DiDominico
State Senator
Everett High School Marching Band
Sponsored by
Senator Sal DiDominico
Honorary Chief Marshall
Representative Daniel Ryan
Italian American Band
Sponsored by Representative
Dan Ryan
Honorary Chief Marshal
Boston City Councilor
Gabriela Coletta
Military Element
Formation Area: Navy Yard adjacent to U.S.S. Constitution
National Lancers
North End Marching Band
Military Staff Officers
U.S. Army Color Guard
Boston Recruiting Command
U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard
25th Marine Regiment
Northeast Italian Band
U.S. Navy
U.S. Navy Silver Dolphins Color Guard and Drill Team
U.S. Air Force Color Guard
U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard
Massachusetts National Guard
John D. O’Bryant Navy JROTC Unit
Boston City Councilor
Michael Flaherty
Roma Band
Veterans Element
Formation Area: Navy Yard adjacent to U.S.S. Constitution
American Legion
Veterans Of Foreign Wars
Disabled American Veterans
Abraham Lincoln Post 11 GAR
Veteran Of The Year
Dan “Doc” Sheehan
Ipods For Wounded Veterans
Float
`Women Warriors Exhibit
Sponsored by Teamsters Local 25
Grand Republic Fife And Drum
Boston National Historical Park
Superintendent Michael Creasy
BNHP Ranger Color Guard
Marching Rangers
Van
First Responders Element
Formation Area: Chelsea Street (between Vine and Medford Sts.)
Boston Police Gaelic Column
Sponsored By The Halligan Club
National Park Service Police Department
Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department
City Of Boston
Office Of Emergency Management
And Housing Police
Brookline Police Department
Everett Fire Department
Peabody Police Department
Somerville Fire Department
Honor Guard
Somerville Fire Department
Somerville Auxiliary Fire
Department
Bunker Hill Community College
Police Department
The New Liberty Jazz Band
Massachusetts General Hospital
Police Department
Boston Detective Tours Trolley
Retired Boston Police Detective Joe Leeman
Tony Barrie Band
Charlestown Lions Club
American Military History
Element
Formation Area: Militia on Tufts Street
Middlesex County Volunteers Fife & Drum Corps
Sponsored By The Flatley Company
Charlestown Militia Company
Sponsored by The Cooperative Bank
The Stow Minutemen
Acton Minutemen
William Diamond Fife & Drum Corps
Lincoln Minutemen
Westbrook Fife & Drum Corps
Concord Minutemen
Bristol County (RI) Fife & Drum
His Majesty’s First Regiment Of Foot Guards
20th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry
Fifth Massachusetts Battery
Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum
Trolley and Re-enacters
Medford Historical Society Trolley
Military Re-enactors
Formation Area: Bridge side of Chelsea Street
Waltham American Legion
Trolley Band
New England History Association
WWII Jeep
WWII Truck
WWII Soldiers
Martin Cox Group
WWII US halftrack
Gulf War British Scorpion Scout Tank
WW II Command Car
WW II Weapons Carrier
Worcester Sound & Lights
Military Band Organ
1st Infantry Division Reenactment Group
WW II Jeep
US Soldiers
McGann Marching Band
The Next Evolution Jeep Club
Community Element
Dedicated To The Memory Of
The Amazing Hinky
Formation Area:
Lower Bunker Hill Street (between Vine Street and Lowney Way)
The South Philadelphia String Band
(Mummers)
Sponsored By All Roads Lead To Charlestown Committee
and the candidates for
Mayor of Charlestown
The Mayor Of Charlestown
Mayor Of Charlestown Float
Sponsored by
All Roads Lead To Charlestown Committee
Patriotic & Charlestown Theme
Featuring Charlestown’s Own Dennis Taylor
Flower Float
By Baby Boyle Bouquets
Floral Themed Float
Entertainment By Silver City DJ
Goulding School Of Irish Dance
Charlestown Girls Softball League
MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center
Marching Delegation
Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps
NEW Health Center
Charlestown
Charlestown Boys And Girls Club
John F. Kennedy Family Service Center
Chapter Recovery Center
Shannon Lundin, Director
Charlestown Dogs
7th Regiment Drum & Bugle Corps
Aleppo Shriners
Cape Cod Fire Brigade
Aleppo Clowns
Zarex USA
Zippy Zebra
The New Magnolia Jazz Band
Saint Patrick’s Day in June
Sponsored by The Halligan Club
Leprechauns
(Making a special visit from Ireland)
Boston Irish Pipes And Drums
St. Patrick’s Day Theme Float
Teamsters Local 25
Iron Workers Local 7
Jinty McGrath
The 4th Of July
Uncle Sam
Giant Balloon
Statue Of Liberty
The Cycling Murrays
Captain America
Giant Balloon
Buddy The Dinosaur
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy
Juggler On Unicycle
Clowns
Smyly Sickwithit
Halloween in June
Giant Balloon
Sparky The Pumpkin
Hot Tamale Brass Band
Captain Jack Sparrow
Spider Man
Rapunzel
The Iron Man
Kandjanwhou Rara Hatian Band
Christmas in June
Giant Balloon
Twinkle The Snowman
Santa Clause in His Sleigh