2023 Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Roster

This information is printed as an informational guide only.

The parade lineup is subject to change by the parade committee.

Battle of Bunker Hill Parade

June 11, 2023 12:30 P.M.

Sponsored by The Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee

Arthur L. Hurley, General Chairman

Under auspices of City of Boston

Honorable Michelle Wu, Mayor

Official Roster

Chief Marshal

Billie J. Farrell

Commanding Officer

U.S.S. Constitution

Parade Adjutant: Arthur L. Hurley

Past Commander, J. W. Conway Bunker Hill Post 26,

The American Legion

Honorary Chief Marshals

Honorable Michele Wu, Mayor of Boston

Honorable Sal DiDomenico, Member, Massachusetts Senate

Honorable Daniel Ryan, Member, Massachusetts House of Representatives

Honorable Gabriela Coletta, Boston City Council

Michael Creasey, Superintendent, Boston National Historical Park

Honorable James Collins

Honorable Dennis Kearney

Honorable Richard A. Voke, Esq.

Honorable Eugene O’Flaherty, Esq.

Chaplain:

Rev. Daniel Mahoney

Former Pastor St. Francis De Sales Roman Catholic Church

Assistant Chaplains

Rev. John Sheridan

Pastor St. Mary and St. Catherine of Siena And St. Francis de Sales Catholic Community

JD Mangrum, Pastor

Christ Church, Charlestown

Parade Coordinators:

Brandon Jackson

Don Haska

Maureen Gannon

Sam Morris

Michael Kelliher

JD Mangrum

Bill Durette

Dick Forrester

Dan Noonan

Kathleen Noonan

John Landrum

Tom Zion

Bill Shay

Military Support Committee:

Commander B.J.Farrell,

U.S. Navy

CWO-3 Daniel A. Doherty,

U.S, Coast Guard

Daniel Noonan

Thomas White

Paul Morceau

Patrick Langan

Samuel Morris

Arthur Hurley

John Landrum

Veterans Participation Committee

William Durette

Daniel Sheehan

Joseph Zuffante

Daniel Noonan

Richard Brennan

Steve Fabiano

Jamie McLaughlin

First Responders Committee

Robert O’Toole

Dick Forrester

Steve Fabiano

C olonial Militia Committee

Tom Coots

Paul Lane

Rick Young

Community Fund Raising

Committee

Daniel “Doc” Sheehan and Roseann Sheehan

Kathleen Noonan, Lisa Collins, Kelli Forbes, Katie Gill, Mary Gillen, Erin Woods

Melissa Brennan, Suzanne Fogarty, Peggy Ann Gallagher

Carolyn Shannon. Janet Sullivan, Sean Boyle, Robbie Marcella, Aileen Gorman, Erica Walsh, Nick Morash, Patty Kelley,

Brittany Busa, Meghan Collins,

Ronnie Doe

All Roads Lead To Charlestown Committee

Honorary Staff

John P. Comer, Past National Commander, American Legion

Michael Cox, Commissioner BPD

Paul Burke, Commissioner BFD

Robert Santiago, Commissioner Boston Veteran Services

Giant Balloons by

StarBound Entertainment

The Battle Of Bunker Hill Parade

Formation of Parade

Boston Fire Department

District 3

Engine 50

Engine 32

Ladder 9

Ladder 2

Ladder 14

Chief Marshal’s Element

Formation area: Vine Street

Chief Marshal

Commander Billie J. Farrell

U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard and Marchers

US Navy Band, Northeast

Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee Staff

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Honorary Chief Marshall

Sal DiDominico

State Senator

Everett High School Marching Band

Sponsored by

Senator Sal DiDominico

Honorary Chief Marshall

Representative Daniel Ryan

Italian American Band

Sponsored by Representative

Dan Ryan

Honorary Chief Marshal

Boston City Councilor

Gabriela Coletta

Military Element

Formation Area: Navy Yard adjacent to U.S.S. Constitution

National Lancers

North End Marching Band

Military Staff Officers

U.S. Army Color Guard

Boston Recruiting Command

U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard

25th Marine Regiment

Northeast Italian Band

U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Silver Dolphins Color Guard and Drill Team

U.S. Air Force Color Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard

Massachusetts National Guard

John D. O’Bryant Navy JROTC Unit

Boston City Councilor

Michael Flaherty

Roma Band

Veterans Element

Formation Area: Navy Yard adjacent to U.S.S. Constitution

American Legion

Veterans Of Foreign Wars

Disabled American Veterans

Abraham Lincoln Post 11 GAR

Veteran Of The Year

Dan “Doc” Sheehan

Ipods For Wounded Veterans

Float

`Women Warriors Exhibit

Sponsored by Teamsters Local 25

Grand Republic Fife And Drum

Boston National Historical Park

Superintendent Michael Creasy

BNHP Ranger Color Guard

Marching Rangers

Van

First Responders Element

Formation Area: Chelsea Street (between Vine and Medford Sts.)

Boston Police Gaelic Column

Sponsored By The Halligan Club

National Park Service Police Department

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department

City Of Boston

Office Of Emergency Management

And Housing Police

Brookline Police Department

Everett Fire Department

Peabody Police Department

Somerville Fire Department

Honor Guard

Somerville Fire Department

Somerville Auxiliary Fire

Department

Bunker Hill Community College

Police Department

The New Liberty Jazz Band

Massachusetts General Hospital

Police Department

Boston Detective Tour s Trolley

Retired Boston Police Detective Joe Leeman

Tony Barrie Band

Charlestown Lions Club

American Military History

Element

Formation Area: Militia on Tufts Street

Middlesex County Volunteers Fife & Drum Corps

Sponsored By The Flatley Company

Charlestown Militia Company

Sponsored by The Cooperative Bank

The Stow Minutemen

Acton Minutemen

William Diamond Fife & Drum Corps

Lincoln Minutemen

Westbrook Fife & Drum Corps

Concord Minutemen

Bristol County (RI) Fife & Drum

His Majesty’s First Regiment Of Foot Guards

20th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry

Fifth Massachusetts Battery

Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum

Trolley and Re-enacters

Medford Historical Society Trolley

Military Re-enactors

Formation Area: Bridge side of Chelsea Street

Waltham American Legion

Trolley Band

New England History Association

WWII Jeep

WWII Truck

WWII Soldiers

Martin Cox Group

WWII US halftrack

Gulf War British Scorpion Scout Tank

WW II Command Car

WW II Weapons Carrier

Worcester Sound & Lights

Military Band Organ

1st Infantry Division Reenactment Group

WW II Jeep

US Soldiers

McGann Marching Band

The Next Evolution Jeep Club

Community Element

Dedicated To The Memory Of

The Amazing Hinky

Formation Area:

Lower Bunker Hill Street (between Vine Street and Lowney Way)

The South Philadelphia String Band

(Mummers)

Sponsored By All Roads Lead To Charlestown Committee

and the candidates for

Mayor of Charlestown

The Mayor Of Charlestown

Mayor Of Charlestown Float

Sponsored by

All Roads Lead To Charlestown Committee

Patriotic & Charlestown Theme

Featuring Charlestown’s Own Dennis Taylor

Flower Float

By Baby Boyle Bouquets

Floral Themed Float

Entertainment By Silver City DJ

Goulding School Of Irish Dance

Charlestown Girls Softball League

MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center

Marching Delegation

Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps

NEW Health Center

Charlestown

Charlestown Boys And Girls Club

John F. Kennedy Family Service Center

Chapter Recovery Center

Shannon Lundin, Director

Charlestown Dogs

7th Regiment Drum & Bugle Corps

Aleppo Shriners

Cape Cod Fire Brigade

Aleppo Clowns

Zarex USA

Zippy Zebra

The New Magnolia Jazz Band

Saint Patrick’s Day in June

Sponsored by The Halligan Club

Leprechauns

(Making a special visit from Ireland)

Boston Irish Pipes And Drums

St. Patrick’s Day Theme Float

Teamsters Local 25

Iron Workers Local 7

Jinty McGrath

The 4th Of July

Uncle Sam

Giant Balloon

Statue Of Liberty

The Cycling Murrays

Captain America

Giant Balloon

Buddy The Dinosaur

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy

Juggler On Unicycle

Clowns

Smyly Sickwithit

Halloween in June

Giant Balloon

Sparky The Pumpkin

Hot Tamale Brass Band

Captain Jack Sparrow

Spider Man

Rapunzel

The Iron Man

Kandjanwhou Rara Hatian Band

Christmas in June

Giant Balloon

Twinkle The Snowman

Santa Clause in His Sleigh