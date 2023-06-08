Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Merullo of Charlestown Was Named to Dean’s List

Ann Merullo was among those students who earned exemplary grades in their classes.

“This noteworthy achievement is one that requires perseverance, determination, and critical focus – skills that will encourage your continued progress in your undergraduate studies, career, and in life,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Mary Erina Driscoll, PhD. “Ann’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence is reflected in being named to the Dean’s List.”

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Regis sophomores, juniors, seniors, and professional studies students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher; first-year students must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher. Additional criteria can be found in Regis’ Academic Catalog.

Regis College is a coed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston. With over 3,200 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences.